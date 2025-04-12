Menu Explore
Lionel Messi takes big step in contract-extension negotiations with Inter Miami

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 12, 2025 11:12 AM IST

Lionel Messi has been in exceptional form at the start of this season and has netted 8 goals and provided three assists in nine matches.

Lionel Messi is close to extending his stay in the US as Inter Miami received a big boost in convincing him to stay at the club for another year. Messi has been one of the most influential sporting figures in the US since his arrival at the MLS, and the club wants him to extend his contract, which is set to expire at the end of this year.

Lionel Messi is set to sign contract extension at Inter Miami.(Reuters)
Lionel Messi is set to sign contract extension at Inter Miami.(Reuters)

According to a report on the Atheltic, Messi is now in the advanced stage of signing a contract extension with a David Beckham-owned club in MLS.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Inter Miami a year after leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup triumph. He instantly made a big impact at the club, which was struggling in the MLS before his arrival.

The report suggested that the financial terms are not finalised in the deal, but the Argentine is expected to stay and play at Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami's new home, next season.

The Argentine great has been in exceptional form at the start of this season and has netted 8 goals and provided three assists in nine matches. He continues to remain the most important player in Inter Miami.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently gave some insight to FDP Radio Miami on Messi's contract situation.

"The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision," Mas said. "I expect that within 60–90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been—and everything we’re doing—is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens."

Messi joined Miami for free after fulfilling his contract at PSG and since his arrival in MLS he has netted 42 goals in 49 matches and 21 assists to his name.

Recently, Messi — the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner — led a dramatic three-goal comeback to help Miami reach CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals for the first time. He scored two goals, including the clinching penalty kick in the 84th minute, to lift Inter Miami past LAFC 3-1 on Wednesday night and a 3-2 aggregate win in the two-leg series.

