IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish
NorthEast United FC defeat Kerala Blasters 2-0(Twitter)
NorthEast United FC defeat Kerala Blasters 2-0(Twitter)
football

NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish

Needing just a point to qualify for their second-ever playoffs, the Highlanders showed no signs of stopping as they attacked from the first whistle.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST

NorthEast United FC sealed a playoff berth with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday.

Needing just a point to qualify for their second-ever playoffs, the Highlanders showed no signs of stopping as they attacked from the first whistle. They scored both their goals in the first half through Suhair Vadakkepeedika (34th) and Lalengmawia (45th).

Khalid Jamil also created history by becoming the first Indian to coach three or more league games and guide a side to the playoffs.

Jamil fielded an unchanged XI from their previous game while Kerala Blasters had one change with Sandeep Singh preferred over Subha Ghosh.

The Highlanders got a great opportunity soon after the start. Luis Machado sent in a delivery into the box, which was headed out straight back to him. His cross from the right found Dylan Fox but he shot wide.

At the other end, it was Kerala who missed getting ahead in the game. Bakary Kone managed to evade his marker and to get to the end of a Jessel Carneiro corner, but his header missed the target.

Though NorthEast were clearly the better side in the first session, Kerala Blasters did have their chances. But the Highlanders' defence stood strong. Then, in the 34th minute, NorthEast took the lead.

Khassa Camara slipped in a through ball which Kone failed to deal with. Suhair Vadakkepeedika got on to the ball and got past Sandeep Singh, before rounding off an advancing Albino Gomes, to put his side ahead.

Jamil's men increased their lead just before the breather through an astonishing Lalengmawia strike. Fox set up Lalengmawia, whose well-struck long-ranger bounced off the underside of the bar into the net. Jamil's ecstatic look at the touchline showed just how good the goal was.

Kerala Blasters had a better start to the second session. They created chances through Rahul KP and Gary Hooper, but a finish eluded them.

At the other end, Gomes was forced into a fine save when Machado showed his brilliance and on entering the box, tried his luck at goal.

Then Deshorn Brown, missed a great opportunity, striking the crossbar.

Despite their chances, NEUFC just couldn't get their third. Their best chance came when Federico Gallego played a weighted pass to Brown, who managed to evade Gomes. However, his shot from a tight angle found the side netting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
northeast united fc kerala blasters fc indian super league
Close
Sevilla sporting director Monchi(La Liga)
Sevilla sporting director Monchi(La Liga)
football

We have got a very good structure of scouting and data at Sevilla: Monchi

By Dhiman Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Engineers, mathematicians and statisticians contribute to choosing players, says one of football’s best sporting directors
READ FULL STORY
Close
NorthEast United FC defeat Kerala Blasters 2-0(Twitter)
NorthEast United FC defeat Kerala Blasters 2-0(Twitter)
football

NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Needing just a point to qualify for their second-ever playoffs, the Highlanders showed no signs of stopping as they attacked from the first whistle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:00 PM IST
The Brazil international has been sidelined since limping off the pitch on Feb. 10 in a French Cup game against Caen, which ruled him out of PSG's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson: File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson: File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Liverpool boss Klopp hopes Henderson will be fit for season run-in

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:56 PM IST
England midfielder Henderson, who has been deputising in Liverpool's injury-ravaged defence, sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Everton in the Premier League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester City's Guardiola hails West Ham resurgence under Moyes

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:51 PM IST
City are in a purple patch of their own having won their 19th straight game in all competitions by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday but, Guardiola said he was not targeting records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Anthony Martial Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Anthony Martial Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Solskjaer backs goal-shy Martial to fire again for Man United

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Martial was United's top scorer with 23 goals in all competitions last season but has found the net just seven times so far this term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United players(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United players(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Seven-time European Cup winner Milan has never won the Europa League, or its predecessor the UEFA Cup -- the only continental title it has yet to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Liverpool's Henderson out until April after surgery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The 30-year-old England international sustained the injury during Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Everton.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Paul Pogba after sustaining an injury (Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Paul Pogba after sustaining an injury (Pool via REUTERS)
football

Pogba still out with thigh injury, says United boss Solskjaer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:41 AM IST
United will also be without Daniel James for Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea after the midfielder picked up an injury in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League tie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Franz Beckenbauer.(AP)
A file photo of Franz Beckenbauer.(AP)
football

FIFA ends bribery case against Germany great Beckenbauer

PTI, Geneva, Franz Beckenbauer, Franz Beckenbauer Bribery Case
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Beckenbauer and other German officials who helped organize the 2006 World Cup had been subject to a FIFA ethics investigation opened in 2016. There was no time limitation on bribery prosecutions in FIFA's ethics code until it amended the rules in 2018 to add a 10-year limit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal.(REUTERS)
football

Arsenal and Milan reach Europa League last 16, Napoli and PSV exit

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 87th-minute header secured Arsenal a 3-2 win over Benfica for a 4-3 aggregate victory, but the Premier League side had been staring at the exit door.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal.(Inquam Photos via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud scores their first goal.(Inquam Photos via REUTERS)
football

Is the overhead kick the most beautiful sight in football?

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:09 AM IST
  • For lesser mortals, the overhead kick is a volley executed with the back to the ground, feet twirling in the air and face turned either to the sky or the chin locked on the chest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru FC 3-2(ISL / Twitter)
Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru FC 3-2(ISL / Twitter)
football

Jamshedpur FC hold on to 6th spot after beating Bengaluru in five-goal thriller

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 PM IST
With both sides playing for the sixth spot, JFC came out on top against Bengaluru, which produced a spirited second-half show. Bengaluru, thus, finished seventh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann with Alexander Sorloth: File photo(AP)
Leipzig's head coach Julian Nagelsmann with Alexander Sorloth: File photo(AP)
football

Leipzig closing in on Bayern Munich in German title race

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The team coached by Julian Nagelsmann has cut the gap on the leaders from seven points to two over the last month, taking advantage of Bayern dropping points against Arminia Bielefeld and Eintracht Frankfurt following the Club World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel: File photo(REUTERS)
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Chelsea win over Manchester United would complete landmark week for Tuchel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Last weekend's 1-1 draw at Southampton maintained Tuchel's unbeaten start but cost Chelsea their place in the top four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac