Home / Sports / Football / Premier League: Wolves hire former Benfica coach Bruno Lage as manager
Wolverhampton Wanderers has appointed former title-winning Benfica coach Bruno Lage to manage the Premier League team. (AP)
Wolverhampton Wanderers has appointed former title-winning Benfica coach Bruno Lage to manage the Premier League team. (AP)
football

Premier League: Wolves hire former Benfica coach Bruno Lage as manager

  • Lage replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves after four years in charge, having secured successive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League after promotion in 2018
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers hired former title-winning Benfica coach Bruno Lage as manager on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.

It marks a return to England after the 45-year-old Lage spent time as Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea.

Lage replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, who left Wolves after four years in charge, having secured successive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League after promotion in 2018 but the team finished 13th last season.

“I want to create a good dynamic of group, with my staff, with all the departments of the club,” said Lage, who never played the game professionally. “I have tried to link all together to start to build up the new cycle.”

Lage won the Portuguese league with Benfica in 2019 before departing in 2020 after failing to defend the title, finishing second behind Porto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
english premier league wolverhampton wanderers
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.