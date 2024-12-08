West Ham striker Michail Antonio in stable condition after road accident
Reuters |
Dec 08, 2024 06:23 AM IST
The club has asked that the 34-year-old Jamaican international's privacy is respected and there will be no further comment on Saturday
West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is conscious and in a stable condition in hospital after he was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday, the Premier League club said.
"West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area," the club posted on social media.
"Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital."
The club has asked that the 34-year-old Jamaican international's privacy is respected and there will be no further comment on Saturday, but they will issue a further update in due course.
Antonio has been at West Ham since 2015 and has featured in every league game for the club this season. West Ham's next fixture is a home game with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.
"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time," the club had earlier posted.
Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News/Sports/Football/ West Ham striker Michail Antonio in stable condition after road accident