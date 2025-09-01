Asia Cup: Goals galore as India hammer Kazakhstan

The Indian hockey team delivered a goal fest as the hosts hammered world No.87 Kazakhstan – the lowest ranked team in the Asia Cup – 15-0 in their final Pool A encounter at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium here on Monday. India demolished Kazakhstan 15-0 and marched into the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup hockey tournament on Monday. (PTI)

Playing under lights for the first time in the continental tournament, the Harmanpreet Singh-led outfit barely broke a sweat as they hammered Kazakhstan, who along with Bangladesh came here only after Pakistan and Oman pulled out.

Forward Abhishek (5th, 8th, 20th, 59th) scored four goals while Sukhjeet Singh (15th, 32nd, 38th) and drag-flicker Jugraj Singh (24th, 31st, 47th) scored hat-tricks. Skipper Harmanpreet (26th), Amit Rohidas (29th), Rajinder Singh (32nd), Sanjay (54th) and Dilpreet Singh (55th) also got on the scoreboard. Rajinder scored his first international goal and Harmanpreet the sixth of the tournament.

“With all respect to Kazakhstan, (it was a) difficult game. In the sense that we already had the position of the Super 4s and to make sure we play at a high enough tempo but without any injuries, without doing anything silly. Job done,” said India chief coach Craig Fulton.

“(Playing successive matches) will be super difficult but at the same time you train for this block of back-to-back games. We are ready for it.”

By virtue of this result, India, who had qualified for the Super 4s after beating Japan 3-2 on Sunday, finished atop Pool A with nine points. China, who drew 2-2 against Japan, made the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference after both teams ended the group stage with four points each. Japan and Kazakhstan (0 point) will fight in the 5-8 position playoffs.

From Pool B, table toppers Malaysia (9) and South Korea (6) qualified for Super 4s while Bangladesh (3) and Chinese Taipei (0) will fight for 5-8 position playoffs.

India will take on defending champions South Korea on Wednesday.