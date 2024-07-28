Archery at Olympics: Indian women's team lose 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals

Indian women's archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday. Deepika Kumari of India comeptes during the Women Team Quarterfinal match against Netherlands of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.

In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

India had made a direct entry into the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the qualification.