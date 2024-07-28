 Archery at Olympics: Indian women's team lose 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Archery at Olympics: Indian women's team lose 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals

PTI |
Jul 28, 2024 07:04 PM IST

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Indian women's archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Deepika Kumari of India comeptes during the Women Team Quarterfinal match against Netherlands of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Deepika Kumari of India comeptes during the Women Team Quarterfinal match against Netherlands of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.

In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

India had made a direct entry into the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the qualification.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Archery at Olympics: Indian women's team lose 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On