Hopeful about CAS verdict on Vinesh: Lawyer Singhania

New Delhi: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday heard wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the 50kg division final at the Paris Olympics. Vinesh made it to the final after winning three bouts on the first day of her event, but on the next day, ahead of the final, she was found overweight by 100gms at the second weigh-in. As a result, she was disqualified from the competition as per the rules of the United World Wrestling, leading to an uproar.

For the gold medal match, UWW replaced Vinesh with Cuba’s Guzman Lopez, whom she had beaten in the semi-finals.

Vinesh was being represented by renowned lawyer Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India, besides lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, who specialises in sports laws.

“The hearing went on for over three hours. The arbitrators were receptive; it’s not that they dismissed us. They asked some very pertinent questions too. We were told that an operating order will be released soon, and we are expecting it by tomorrow (Saturday). A detailed order will follow later,” Singhania told HT.

“Mr Harish Salve, one of the top legal brains of the country, was representing us, so obviously we see a lot of merit in our arguments. We argued that Vinesh’s disqualification over the weight issue shouldn’t cost her a medal. We pushed our case strongly and are quite hopeful,” said Singhania.

Vinesh filed an application at the CAS Ad Hoc Division on the day of her final 16:45 CEST (20:15pm IST). Wrestling’s medal matches on that day started at 21:45 IST.

Initially, “she sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final.”

However, “she did not request urgent interim measures,” according to a media statement from CAS on Friday morning.

CAS also said, “it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the respondent UWW would have had to be heard first.

“The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal.”

Vinesh’s argument is that she was well within the weight category on the first day when she won her bouts and made it to the final. Therefore, her results on the first day cannot be annulled and given last ranking. CAS said the “matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties on Friday.

It said the decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games. The closing ceremony of the Games is on Sunday.