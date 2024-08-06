How did India perform on Day 10 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Indian fans were left disappointed on Day 10 as Lakshya Sen missed out on increasing India's Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally. The ace shuttler lost 21-13 16-21 11-21 in the men's singles badminton bronze medal match. Speaking after the match, Lakshya said, "I started this match really good but I couldn't hold the lead and then when he started playing well, it was hard for me to find answers in the rallies. Overall, a bit disappointed with the results." Lakshya Sen acknowledges fans after his men's singles bronze medal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.(HT_PRINT)

Meanwhile in table tennis on Monday, India defeated Romania 3-2 in women's team round of 16, and are into the quarter-finals. In athletics, Kiran Pahal came seventh in women's 400m round 1 heat 3, and is through to the repechage round. Avinash Sable came fifth in men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat 2, and is into the final.

There was also plenty of shooting on Monday, as Maheshwari Singh, Anant Jeet Singh came fourth in mixed team skeet qualification and were through to the bronze medal match. Then in the bronze medal match, they lost 43-44 to China's Yiting Jiang. IN wrestling, Nisha Dahiya defeated Ukraine's Tetiana Sova Rizhko and progressed to the women's 68kg quarterfinal. But she lost to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the quarter-finals.

RESULTS OF PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 10-

Badminton:

Lakshya Sen loses 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 to Lee Zii Jia, misses out on men's singles bronze

Table tennis:

India beat Romania 3-2 in women's team round of 16, through to quarterfinals

Athletics:

Kiran Pahal finishes 7th in women's 400m round 1 heat 5, through to repechage round

Avinash Sable finishes 5th in men's 3000m steeplechlase round 1 heat 2, through to final

Shooting:

Maheshwari Singh, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finish fourth in mixed team skeet shooting qualification, India through to bronze medal match

Maheshwari Singh, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka lose 43-44 to China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu, India miss out on mixed team skeet shooting bronze medal

Wrestling:

Nisha Dahiya beats Ukraine's Tetiana Sova Rizhko 6-4, through to women's 68kg quarterfinal

Nisha Dahiya loses to North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 10-4 in women's 68kg quarterfinal

Sailing:

Vishnu Saravanan finishes 18th overall in men's dinghy out of 43 with a net score of 114 after 8 races

Nethra Kumanan finishes 21st overall, out of 43 with a net score of 155 after 9 races