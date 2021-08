Khel Ratna will be now called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: PM Modi

India's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna Award, which was named after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was on Friday rechristened in the honour of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him," he tweeted.

The exceptional performance of the men’s and women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India.

This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he said.

The announcement came a day after men's hockey team won a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It was India's first medal win in hockey at the Games since the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

India women's hockey team also won the hearts of the nation despite missing out on a medal. The team led by Rani Rampal gave a thrilling contest to Rio Olympics gold medalist Great Britain in the bronze medal match but lost the match 3-4. India finished fourth in women's hockey, their best-ever finish at the Games.

