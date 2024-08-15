 Manu Bhaker introduces pistol that won her two Olympic medals to PM Modi; Neeraj Chopra absent | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Manu Bhaker introduces pistol that won her two Olympic medals to PM Modi; Neeraj Chopra absent

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 15, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Paris Olympics 2024: The spotlight was on Manu Bhaker as the Indian contingent met PM Narendra Modi.

Manu Bhaker scripted history at the Paris Olympics 2024 as she became the first Indian to clinch two medals at a single Games edition since independence of India. First, she bagged bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first female shooter from India to get a medal at Olympics. Then, she won bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event, with teammate Sarabjot Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker during his interaction with the Indian contingent.(PTI)

India won a total of six medals at Paris 2024, with Swapnil Kusale also bagging a shooting bronze. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra settled for silver in men's javelin throw and the men's hockey team defeated Spain to claim bronze. Aman Sehrawat also returned with a wrestling bronze.

Also Read | Manu Bhaker's legacy to Neeraj Chopra's second medal: All records India scripted at Paris Olympics 2024

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian contingent at his residence in New Delhi. The spotlight was on Bhaker, who was seen introducing her pistol, that got her two medals, to the Prime Minister.

Taking to X, PM Modi tweeted, "It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field."

"Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built," he added.

The Indian men's hockey team was also present as the members presented the Prime Minister with an autographed stick. They were also seen posting with PM Modi, with their medals on their necks.

Even, Sehrawat was seen posing with the Prime Minister. Neeraj wasn't present as he has left for Germany after Paris 2024 to consult a doctor for his groin injury, and is expected to participate in the Diamond League Meets in Europe.

PM Modi also met and interacted with ace shuttler Lakshya Sen, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Stay updated with the latest Olympics News, Olympics 2024 medal tally along with Olympics 2024 Live action.
News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Manu Bhaker introduces pistol that won her two Olympic medals to PM Modi; Neeraj Chopra absent
