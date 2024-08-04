Nishant Dev misses boxing medal, knocked out in quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Debutant Nishant Dev (71kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games following a heartbreaking defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal here on Saturday. India's Nishant Dev lost his quarterfinal bout in 71kg category(AFP)

The 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost by a 1-4 split verdict to his second-seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.

Nishant is the fifth Indian boxer to exit the Olympic Games.

The Indian pugilist had managed to move into the final eight after a nervy affair against Ecuador's Jose Rodriguez. He managed to win the fixture by a split decision verdict to seal his spot in the men's 71kg quarter-finals.

In the quarterfinal, Nishant made a strong start against Alvarez, leading 4-1 after the first round. However, the Mexican boxer made a strong comeback in the second, and outclassed Nishant in the third and decisive round, eventually clinching a 4-1 win.

With Nishant's defeat, Vijender Singh remains the sole Indian men's boxer to have an Olympic medal. Overall, three boxers – Vijender, Mary Kom, and Lovlina Borhohain – have won Olympic medals for India.

Borgohain remains the sole pugilist still in contention for a medal at the Games; she faces top seed Li Qian of China in the quarterfinal bout on Sunday.