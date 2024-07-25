Olympics 2024: Why football, archery and rugby have started in build-up to opening ceremony in Paris

Football kickstarted the 2024 edition of the Olympics in Paris with men's tournament games involving reigning world champions Argentina and 2010 FIFA World Cup winners - Spain. Getting the Paris Games to a violent and chaotic start, Morocco fans rushed the field after Argentina netted a late goal in the 16th minute of added time. However, Cristian Medina's disputed goal was disallowed by VAR for offside and Morocco were declared 2-1 winners of its opening game over Argentina at the Paris Olympics. France's Alexandre Lacazette, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the men's Group A soccer match between France and the United States (AP)

Former world champions Spain recorded a narrow 2-1 win over Uzbekistan in its opening match of Group C. The newly-crowned UEFA Euro winners struggled to hit their stride in the three-goal encounter against a spirited Uzbekistan. Leading hosts France from the front, former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette smashed a stunning superb long-range goal to open the scoring for Thierry Henry's men in their comfortable 3-0 win over the United States.

Football has started before the opening ceremony since 1992

Football is one of the few sports that began on July 24 before the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris. There is historical reason behind games like football getting underway in the lead-up to the opening ceremony. Benjamin Ceugnart, who is the Competitions Calendar Project Manager for Paris 2024, has stated that the aforementioned sport gets an early start to make sure players have enough recovery period during the tournament. Since the Barcelona 1992 Games, football has started before the opening ceremony.

Why archery, handball and rugby have started early

Archery is India’s first event at the ongoing edition of the Paris Olympic Games. The venue, Invalides, is located next to the river Seine, where the opening ceremony will be conducted. The opening ceremony in Paris is taking place on the river Seine - in the centre of the city and not at a stadium.

Rugby sevens and handball started for the first time before the opening day of the Summer Games. According to Ceugnart, this decision was made to make the competitions' organisation more fluid. Rugby sevens and handball will share match venues with athletics and weightlifting in Paris.

"Handball starts on D-1, for the women, because it will take place in a shared competition venue during the pools organised at the South Paris Arena 6, Benjamin said. "It's exactly the same concept for rugby sevens. The competition also starts on D-2 because the Stade de France will then host the athletics," he added.

As per the IOC rules, no medals are awarded, and no athletes are eliminated before the opening ceremony.