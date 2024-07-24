Olympics 2024: Marta to Achraf Hakimi - Top players you can watch in Paris as football kickstarts Summer Games

Football officially kicked off the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Tuesday as 2010 FIFA World Cup winners Spain and reigning champions Argentina headlined the matches of the beautiful game in Paris and Saint-Etienne. Spain squared off against Uzbekistan at Parc des Princes in western Paris while Lionel Messi-less Argentina met Morocco in Saint-Étienne at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. A quick look at the top players to watch as football kickstarts the Paris Games(Reuters-AFP)

Spain right-back Marc Pubill netted the first goal of the Summer Games in the 29th minute. FIFA president Gianni Infantino met players before the Paris Games encounter between Uzbekistan and Spain in Paris' Parc des Princes—the former home of Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe. With the beautiful game officially kickstarting the action-packed Summer Olympics in Paris, let's talk about some of the biggest names in world football, who have their task cut out in the quest for Olympic gold.

Marta (Brazil)

Marta is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer. The legendary footballer will retire from the international arena after the Summer Games in Paris. The 38-year-old is captaining the Selecao at the Paris Games. Did you know? Marta won a silver medal with Brazil at the Athens Games in 2004. The Brazilian icon is the first footballer to score in five consecutive Olympic Games.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Spain are the reigning world champions at the Paris Games. Superstar Aitana Bonmati, who won the Ballon d'Or for the first time in 2023, is headlining the squad of La Roja at the Summer Olympics. The European giants are making their debut in women's football at the Summer Games in Paris. Spain have lost only twice in 14 matches following its historic win over England in the FIFA World Cup final.

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi is one of the biggest names featuring in the Summer Olympics. The 25-year-old powered Morocco to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. The ex-Real Madrid star has opted to miss PSG's pre-season preparations for the Summer Games. Hakimi was signed by PSG from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to €70 million. Hakimi's Morocco have arrived at the Olympics for the eighth time.

Alexandre Lacazette (France)

Alexandre Lacazette is Thierry Henry's pick to lead France in the Summer Games. The former Arsenal forward has not played for France since 2017. However, the Lyon star smashed 22 goals in 35 games for the Ligue 1 giants last season. Lacazette is an overage addition to the French national team at the Paris Games. The Gunners roped in the Lyon star for a then-club record of £46.5m. Lacazette was signed by Arsene Wenger in 2017. He re-signed for Lyon five years after leaving the Ligue 1 club.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has arrived in Paris after a stellar season with Pep Guardiola’s side. The 22-year-old was a part of Man City's Premier League-winning side. Last season, the Alvarez-starrer Manchester City side sealed an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League trophy. After lifting the Premier League title, Alvarez also won the Copa America with Messi's men. Can Alvarez cap off an unforgettable season with a historic Olympic gold in Paris?