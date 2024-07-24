Cristiano Ronaldo draws double of Neymar's salary at Saudi Pro League; Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane in top 10 earners

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly drawing double the amount of Neymar's salary in the Saudi Pro League. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon is the highest-paid football player in the world. The star-studded Saudi Pro League's top 10 salaries list was shared in the lead-up to the new season. As per the list ahead of the 2024-2025 season, Ronaldo has emerged as the leading earner of the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo is making more money than Neymar and Benzema (AFP-AP)

Nicknamed CR7, the Portugal captain is followed by ex-Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema and former Barcelona star Neymar. Even in the top 10 salaries revealed of the new season, there is a massive difference between wages earned by global superstars. While Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Benzema (Al Hilal) and Neymar (Al Ittihad) are featuring in the top three of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League, the remaining top 10 spots have been bagged by Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal). Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal), N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) and Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr).

Rank Player Salary 1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) €200m 2 Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) €100m 3 Neymar (Al Hilal) €100m 4 Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) €52.5m 5 Sadio Mane (Al Nassr) €40m 6 Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal) €34.7m 7 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal) €25m 8 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal) €25m 9 N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) €25m 10 Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr) €24.5m

More stars to follow?

Saudi Pro League has become the premier destination for global stars after the FIFA World Cup 2022. As per recent reports, English Premier League (EPL) superstars Casemiro, Ederson, Alisson Becker and Kevin De Bruyne are also linked with a move away to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar pocketed €20m for each appearance!

Neymar, the third-highest-paid player in the league, made just five appearances for Al-Hilal in the 2023-24 season. Neymar's debut season was cut short by a horrific ACL injury. However, the Brazilian superstar still managed to pocket a whopping sum of €20m for each outing. After a forgetful season with the Saudi giants, the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star is closing in on a return next season. Neymar and Co. will defend the league title in the 2024-2025 season.