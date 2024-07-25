Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Deepika Kumari to lead charge as women's archery gets India started in Paris
- 38 Mins ago India's Olympic debutants today
- 1 Mins ago About the ranking rounds
- 17 Mins ago The two senior archers
- 30 Mins ago What is the schedule today?
- 51 Mins ago The archers in action today
- 58 Mins ago It is time for the Olympics!
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: India's campaign at the 2024 Olympics starts off with their six archers looking to get as favourable a seeding as possible in the individual ranking events.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: The opening ceremony is set to be held tomorrow, but the Indian archers will get the country's campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday. Both the men and the women's individual ranking round take place today and all six of India's archers will be looking to get as favourable a seeding as possible. It is the first time since London 2012 that Indian archers have been able to claim all six of the available quota places and they will be looking to end India's rather perplexing duck of Olympic medals in archery. ...Read More
Having started on Thursday, archery will go on till August 4 at the Paris Games. The women's ranking round will be held first today from 1pm IST. Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will be in action for India. The men's round will then start from 5pm IST, with veteran Tarundeep Rain, Pravin Jadhav and Dhiraj Bommadevara representing India in the field.
Today's ranking rounds will be followed by the women's team event on Sunday and the men's team event on Monday. The men's and women's individual knockout rounds will then be held on July 30, 31 and August 1. The mixed team events are then scheduled to be held on August 2, followed by the women's and men's medal events on the subsequent two days.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: India's Olympic debutants today
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Three Indian shooters will be making their Olympic debut today. 22-year-old Dhiraj Bommadevara made his international debut in 2017 and won gold at the World Archer Youth Championships in 2021. In 2023, he was part of men's team that won silver at the 2023 Asian Games. Bommadevara earlier won the men's team gold at the World Cup in Shanghai, India's first in 14 years.
Ankita Bhakat, 26, qualified for the Games quarterfinals of the Final World Archery Olympic Qualifier 2024. She shot to prominence when she won gold in the mixed team event at the 2017 youth archery World Championships. Ankita was also part of the Indian women's team that won bronze at the Asian Games.
18-year-old Bhajan Kaur sealed her place at the Paris Olympics by winning gold at the at the final Olympic qualifier in Antalya, Turkey last month. She had earlier been part of the women's team that won bronze at the 2023 Asian Games and also won bronze at the youth World Championships in 2023.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: About the ranking rounds
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Today's event will decide the seedings for the individual and team events both, which means that how the archers fare today could have a big say on their chances of winning a medal.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: The two senior archers
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari will be making their fourth appearances at the Olympics today. Deepika took a break in late 2022 and early 2023 upon becoming a mother. She was in a race against time to make it to the Olympics but a strong showing upon her comeback helped her qualify for Paris. This included an extraordinary comeback to win silver at World Cup Stage-1 in Shanghai in April this year, less than 16 months after giving birth.
40-year-old Tarundeep has admitted that this Olympics is a "now-or-never situation". Tarundeep has two silver at the World Championships (2005, 2019), nine World Cup medals, including three gold, a silver and a bronze in Asian Games, two silver and a bronze in Asian Championships. The only trinket missing from his cabinet, is the one that has the Olympic rings engraved on it. The Sikkimese veteran was part of the Indian teams at the 2004 Athens, 2012 London and 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Read more about the Indian archers in action today HERE.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: What is the schedule today?
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: It is quite a straightforward affair. From 1pm IST starts the women's individual ranking event. The men's ranking event starts from 5.45pm IST.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: The archers in action today
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: This is the first time since London 2012 that Indian archers have managed to clinch all six available quotas at the Olympics. Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will be in action for India first in the women's individual ranking round. The men's round later in the day will, feature veteran Tarundeep Rain, Pravin Jadhav and Dhiraj Bommadevara.
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: It is time for the Olympics!
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: "I declare open the Games of Paris celebrating the 33rd Olympiad of the modern era."
There are still more than 24 hours for us to hear these words, which the head of state of the host nation has traditionally spoken in different languages to formally declare the Olympics open, but the Games normally begin about a couple of days before the opening ceremony. India's campaign hence starts today, despite the opening ceremony being tomorrow. There is only one event: the individual ranking rounds for archery. It is the first time since London 2012 that India have a full quota of six archers at the Olympics. There are the veteran Tarundeep Rai and the spiritual leader Deepika Kumari, both of who are into their fourth appearance at the Olympics. There is Praveen Jadhav who is making his second Olympic appearance and then, the Olympic debutants in Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara. Stay tuned for more updates