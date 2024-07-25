Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: Deepika Kumari to lead charge as women's archery gets India started in Paris

Live

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates: The opening ceremony is set to be held tomorrow, but the Indian archers will get the country's campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday. Both the men and the women's individual ranking round take place today and all six of India's archers will be looking to get as favourable a seeding as possible. It is the first time since London 2012 that Indian archers have been able to claim all six of the available quota places and they will be looking to end India's rather perplexing duck of Olympic medals in archery. ...Read More

Having started on Thursday, archery will go on till August 4 at the Paris Games. The women's ranking round will be held first today from 1pm IST. Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will be in action for India. The men's round will then start from 5pm IST, with veteran Tarundeep Rain, Pravin Jadhav and Dhiraj Bommadevara representing India in the field. Today's ranking rounds will be followed by the women's team event on Sunday and the men's team event on Monday. The men's and women's individual knockout rounds will then be held on July 30, 31 and August 1. The mixed team events are then scheduled to be held on August 2, followed by the women's and men's medal events on the subsequent two days.