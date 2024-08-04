Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Day 10

NEW DELHI: India will have the chance to win another medal today in the Paris Olympics as Lakshya Sen takes on friend Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the men’s singles bronze medal playoff. Wrestling action commences and Nisha Dahiya will be in action. It will a last chance for Indian table tennis players to achieve glory as the team championships start. Lakshya Sen. (Doordarshan Sports-X)

Five things to watch out for today:

Wrestling

It is the only discipline where India have won medals in the last four Olympics. Wrestling starts with India’s Nisha Dahiya taking on Ukrainian Tetiana Sova Rizhko in women’s 68kg Round of 16.

Time: 6:30PM

Athletics

India’s distance runner Avinash Sable will start his campaign in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase Round 1. He will vie to become one of the 15 to qualify for the final. Kiran Pahal will be in action in the women’s 400m Round 1. Armand Duplantis will be the favourite to win the men’s pole vault final. Women’s discus and pole vault finals will also be held.

Time: 3:25PM onwards

Badminton

Despite leading in both the games, Lakshya Sen could not beat Viktor Axelsen in the semis. The Dane, who entered his second successive Olympics final, will face reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match. Lakshya will take on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze playoff. The Indian enjoys a 4-1 head-to-head record.

Time: 6PM

Table tennis

Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will have the chance to break more records in table tennis as women’s team action begins with the Round of 16 clash against Romania. Manika and Sreeja became the first Indians to enter the singles Round of 16 last week.

Time: 1:30PM

Shooting

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be in action in skeet men’s team qualification, in the final shooting event of the Olympics. While Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala failed to make the final, the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux will see the 25m rapid fire pistol men’s final.

Time: 12:30PM