Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Day 7

NEW DELHI: India’s medals tally went up to three after Swapnil Kusale won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions bronze at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux on Thursday. It was also the third medal from the Indian shooting contingent after Manu Bhaker won the women’s 10m air pistol bronze and with Sarabjot Singh claimed the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze. On Friday, archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara and judoka Tulika Maan will be the only medal contenders as other Indian athletes bid to inch closer to podium spots. India's Manu Bhaker concentrates before shooting during 25m pistol women pre-event training in Chateauroux on Thursday. (AP)

Here are the five things to watch out for on Friday:

Badminton

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa (women’s doubles), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles), HS Prannoy (men’s singles) and PV Sindhu (women’s singles) have all ended their campaigns at the Paris Olympics. The only Indian alive in badminton is Lakshya Sen, who will be playing his men’s singles quarter-final match against Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen. The weight of expectations from badminton – which has delivered at least one medal in the last three Olympics – will rest on the shoulders of the current Commonwealth Games champion as he takes on an opponent who has a 3-1 record against him.

Time: 6:30PM

Shooting

Manu Bhaker, who won India’s first two medals at the Paris Olympics, will compete in her third and final event, the women’s 25m pistol qualification precision. Given her current flow and momentum, the 22-year-old could qualify for the final and earn India a fourth medal, after Swapnil Kusale won the third on Thursday. Esha Singh will also be competing in the event. Ananth Jeet Singh Naruka will be in action in the men’s skeet qualification.

Time: 12:30PM

Archery

Having failed to qualify for the individual medal rounds, Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara will be in action on Friday as they begin their mixed team campaign. The Indian archers will face Indonesia’s Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu in the Round of 16, hoping to progress to the medal rounds.

Time: 1:19PM

Judo

The only Indian judoka at the Paris Olympics, Tulika Maan will be seen in action on Friday. She will be up against Cuban Idalys Ortiz in the women’s +78kg Round of 32. The medal rounds will be held the same day.

Time: 1:30PM

Hockey

In their final men’s Pool B match, India will face Australia, their bogey team. The pressure is off with both teams having qualified for the quarter-finals but where they finish in the group will depend on today’s game. On their tour of Australia in April, India were whitewashed 0-5. They will hope to beat Australia for the first time in the artificial turf era.

Time: 4:45PM