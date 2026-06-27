Ancy Sojan breaks Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national long jump record at Inter-State Championships

Kerala long jumper Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's 22-year-old national record on Day 4 of the National Inter-State Champions in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. Sojan registered a stunning effort of 6.88m, bettering George's 6.83m, which she bagged at the 2004 Olympics. Ancy Sojan broke Anju Bobby George's record. (PTI)

Sojan's record-breaking jump came in her fifth attempt. She started off on a strong note, registering 6.73m in her first attempt. In her final attempt, she bagged a jump of 6.69m.

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She also failed to meet the Asian Games qualification mark set by the Athletics Federation of India.