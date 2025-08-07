Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Athletes Commission for “robust athlete representation” in governance structure

ByAvishek Roy
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 11:45 pm IST

The commission held a meeting on Thursday and discussed several athlete-centric issues and programmes

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) Athletes Commission (AC) got down to business on Thursday, discussing ways to create an athlete-centric environment in IOA and National Sports Federations (NSF).

IOA Athletes Commission members during a meeting on Thursday. (HT Photo)
IOA Athletes Commission members during a meeting on Thursday. (HT Photo)

It was the first full-fledged meeting of the commission after the IOA’s internal tussle came to an end last month. The meeting was attended by AC vice-chairperson Sharath Kamal, members OP Karhana, Bhavani Devi, Shiva Keshavan, Bajrang Lal, Rani Rampal, and PV Sindhu. Abhinav Bindra and Gagan Narang, who are also committee members, also gave their inputs. The meeting took place at the IOA Bhavan here, while some members attended online.

“It is a significant milestone in the journey towards prioritising athlete welfare and perspectives,” IOA said after the meeting.

A dedicated Athletes Department will be established in IOA, that will be staffed with professionals that will play a pivotal role in ensuring that athletes have a structured channel for feedback and support.

“One of the primary focuses of the Commission was to ensure robust athlete representation in governance structure,” IOA said.

Each National Sports Federation will be requested to provide details of their Athletes Commission representatives.

“This will enable the IOA to establish a comprehensive framework for gathering feedback and insights from athletes across different sports disciplines and present the athletes’ point of view through their official representatives.”

IOA also has to include representatives of AC in its committees, according to a member

The Commission discussed the importance of safeguarding athletes and initiated discussions on setting up a robust safeguarding mechanism to protect athletes’ rights and well-being.

Discussions were also held around supporting athletes in their transition to life after sports. “The Commission proposed the development of an athlete career pathway that would provide opportunities in coaching, administration, and other fields beyond sports.”

The IOA will hire two Olympian interns who will contribute to the initiatives and programs of the Commission.

The AC gets funds from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) — $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. These funds will be used in organizing a National Athletes Forum which will bring together representatives from each NSF to discuss athlete centric issues and chart the future course of athlete engagement in India.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Athletes Commission for “robust athlete representation” in governance structure
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On