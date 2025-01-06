Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

D Gukesh gears up for ‘very tough challenge’ vs Viswanathan Anand, Carlsen, aims to replicate World Chess C'ship success

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 06, 2025 06:24 PM IST

D Gukesh is set to face India chess legend Viswanathan Anand and even World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

D Gukesh reigned supreme at the World Chess Championship in Singapore, defeating defending champion Ding Liren in Singapore. The match reached the decisive 14th game, where both Grandmasters began on equal footing, and it looked like it was going according to Liren’s plan, who was trying to force out a tiebreaker. But a massive blunder in the 55th move saw the Chinese Grandmaster resign and concede to Gukesh.

D Gukesh will face Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in 2025.
D Gukesh will face Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in 2025.

After becoming the youngest-ever world chess champion, Gukesh decided to skip the year-ending Rapid and Blitz C’ships. In 2025, Gukesh has an action-packed schedule and is set to face India chess legend Viswanathan Anand and even World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Also Read: D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi in top-five in latest FIDE chess rankings; Koneru Humpy leads India’s women contingent

Speaking during an event organised by WestBridge Capital, Gukesh said, “Yeah, 2025 will offer a very tough challenge. A lot of new and interesting tournaments are coming up. The world championship was in the past. I'm very happy about it and all the awards and receptions.”

“But now, I have started thinking about new goals, new tournaments and new ways to prepare. The goal, the approach will be the same, to give my best, to keep improving myself, and win as many tournaments as possible.

“So, I am looking forward to a fun year with a lot of learning, a lot of improvements and hopefully a lot of good results,” he added.

Gukesh will face Carlsen and Anand in the Germany leg of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025, which will take place from February 7-14. He will also take on Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025. Gukesh will begin his 2025 season at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, which will take place in the Netherlands. The tournament will also feature Anish Giri, Erigaisi, Fabiano Caruana, R Praggnanandhaa. Gukesh came second last year, with China’s Wei Yi coming first.

For Gukesh, it will also be about proving Carlsen wrong after the Norwegian downplayed his World C’ship victory. Meanwhile, Gukesh in response, sent a public challenge to Carlsen.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On