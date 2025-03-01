Menu Explore
Davion Mitchell delivers big shot as Heat drop Pacers

Reuters |
Mar 01, 2025 09:22 AM IST

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-IND/RECAP

Tyler Herro scored a team-high 29 points and dished seven assists, leading the host Miami Heat past the Indiana Pacers 125-120 on Friday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Miami's Davion Mitchell snapped a tie on a 3-pointer with 43.8 seconds left. Indiana doubled Herro, leaving Mitchell open.

On Indiana's next possession, Miami's Bam Adebayo stole a pass thrown by Tyrese Haliburton, and Herro iced the game with two free throws with 6.5 seconds left.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 36 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter. He set a career high with eight 3-pointers, missing just three.

The Pacers also got 22 points from Myles Turner. Haliburton added 19 points, 10 assists and a game-high four steals. His last-minute turnover was his only miscue.

Heat starter Andrew Wiggins missed the game due to a sprained right ankle. Jaime Jaquez Jr. started in his place, but he sprained his right ankle in the third quarter.

Jaquez did not return.

Key Pacers reserve Bennedict Mathurin was out due to a sprained left wrist.

T.J. McConnell returned to the Pacers after missing two games due to a sprained right ankle. He had seven points and five assists.

Siakam scored 11 points in the first six minutes, helping the Pacers race to a 35-29 first-quarter lead. Indiana shot 66.7 percent in the quarter, including 6 of 8 from deep.

Indiana made 12 of its first 15 3-point attempts, but Miami closed the first half on a 13-2 run, cutting Indiana's lead to 69-68.

Miami had a strong third quarter, taking a 97-92 lead. Indiana cooled off in that period, shooting just 43.5 percent, including 2 of 9 from deep .

The Pacers posted an 18-4 run midway through the fourth quarter, taking a 110-108 lead.

But Mitchell, who finished with 10 points and eight assists, made the big shot late.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
