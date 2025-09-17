PHOENIX — Jordan Lawlar's infield single with the bases loaded scored Corbin Carroll with the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks erased an early four-run deficit to keep pace in the playoff race by beating the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Tuesday night. D-backs rally from early 4-run deficit and beat Giants 6-5 to keep pace in NL playoff race

Both teams are chasing the New York Mets for the final National League wild card. The Mets beat the Padres 8-3 earlier Tuesday, but the Diamondbacks remained 1 1/2 games back with their fourth straight win.

The Giants fell three games behind New York.

Carroll started the ninth with a single, Gabriel Moreno followed with a walk and then Blaze Alexander reached on a bunt when second baseman Casey Schmitt couldn't stay on the bag while taking a throw from pitcher Ryan Walker. Schmitt was charged with an error.

Lawlar then hit a weak grounder that just got past Walker. First baseman Wilmer Flores tried to get the speedy Carroll at the plate, but the throw was late.

The Giants jumped all over D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning, scoring four runs on five hits. Matt Chapman had a sacrifice fly, Flores added an RBI single and Jerar Encarnacion capped the outburst with a two-run double.

Arizona cut its deficit to 4-3 in the second on Alexander's RBI single and a two-run homer by Adrian Del Castillo. Carroll tied it at 5 in the fifth on an RBI single.

San Francisco navigated the entire game with its bullpen. Tristan Beck made his first start of the season, giving up three runs and five hits over three innings.

The D-backs had runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh and eighth, but the Giants' bullpen wiggled out of the jam each time.

Arizona pitchers retired their final 14 batters without allowing a baserunner.

The Diamondbacks will throw RHP Brandon Pfaadt against Giants RHP Justin Verlander on Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.