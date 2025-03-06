England boss Borthwick adamant dropped Marcus Smith still a 'game-changer'

England coach Steve Borthwick insists Marcus Smith can remain a "game-changer" despite dropping him to the bench for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy at Twickenham. HT Image

Smith moved from fly-half to full-back following England's opening 27-22 loss to champions Ireland in Dublin and featured in his less favoured role as Borthwick's men revived their title bid with tense one-point wins over both France and Scotland.

But now he is on the bench, with Fin Smith who started at fly-half in the 26-25 and 16-15 victories over France and Scotland respectively continuing in the key playmaking role against Italy.

The experienced Elliot Daly comes in for Marcus Smith at No 15 while centre Fraser Dingwall has been recalled after Henry Slade was dropped from the matchday 23 entirely.

"I understand every player wants to start," Borthwick told reporters at the squad's Bagshot training base on Wednesday. "It's been the same for every England player in every generation."

But the former England captain added: "Marcus has done so many things we want. He's a game-changer. He has impact in games. When he has the impact, it's a different time of the game now to what it has been...He has the ability to find space that other players can't.

"The exiting thing I'm looking forward to is unleashing him when there's a bit of fatigue on the pitch, there's a bit of space."

Borthwick's revamp means five of England's seven backs are all from Premiership champions Northampton.

Dingwall will have scrum-half Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith inside him, with two more Saints stars in Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme on the wings. - 'Heavy' England shirt -

Borthwick now wants them to transfer their club understanding to the Test arena as England who've never lost to Italy look to stay in touch with leaders Ireland, who face France in Dublin on Saturday.

"When I watched Mitch and Fin Smith and Fraser at 9, 10 and 12, their alignment and speed to position the ball is getting to them without anything being called, without anything being said," he explained.

"There's an understanding there that I think is enhanced by just how much time they've been together."

England were outscored three tries to one by Scotland, with Borthwick now hoping his rejigged team can play a quick, handling game so as to negate the breakdown strength of an Italy side thrashed 73-24 by a rampant France last time out.

A fast-paced approach was something Borthwick wanted to see from England against Scotland.

But the coach, not for the first time, suggested the pressure of the occasion had got to his players.

"My job is to ensure they go on the grass and this shirt does not feel heavy," said Borthwick. "I think potentially a couple of weekends ago that's what it did.

"There's a chance to throw a quick line-out, almost immediately at the start of the game and go. That's exactly what I have said to them: I want you to take the opportunity and put speed in this game."

