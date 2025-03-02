Knicks-Heat matchup won't lack for thrills or star power

The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat both coming off dramatic wins, each featuring huge last-minute shots are set to meet Sunday night in Miami. HT Image

New York on Friday beat host Memphis 114-113 on OG Anunoby's go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left.

Miami on Friday beat Indiana 125-120 on Davion Mitchell's tie-breaking 3-pointer with 43 seconds left.

Heat All-Star point guard Tyler Herro dished the pass that set up Mitchell's open 3-pointer.

"Davion is one of the hardest workers I've played with," Herro said of Mitchell, who came to the Heat on Feb. 6 as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

"They sent a late double-team, and I trust Davion."

Added Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "That was a trust play in the moment of truth."

Similarly, Anunoby's 3-pointer was set up by a pass from New York's All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who drew three defenders on a drive.

"The pass was the right play and a great play," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "OG, he was ready. Great shot preparation that's what it takes."

The Knicks and Heat have played each other just once so far this season as New York beat host Miami 116-107 on Oct. 30. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns posted 44 points and 13 rebounds in that game.

Herro had 34 points for Miami.

However, a lot has changed since then.

The Heat, for example, no longer have the aforementioned Butler.

New York, meanwhile, got center Mitchell Robinson back on Friday. In his season debut, he scored six points on 3-for-4 shooting.

Robinson, who had offseason ankle surgery, also had five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench, and his defense could make a big impact for the Knicks.

The Heat, meanwhile, are likely to be without three rotation players due to injuries: Nikola Jovic , Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Andrew Wiggins .

Herro leads Miami in scoring and assists .

"We need him to score," Spoelstra said of Herro, who had 29 points and seven assists Friday. "But he has really developed his play-making over the past two or three years. He sees coverages."

The Heat likely have a deeper bench than New York, but the Knicks boast one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.

In fact, Towns and Brunson were All-Star starters this year. That marks the first time in 50 years the Knicks have had more than one All-Star starter in the same season. Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe accomplished the feat in 1975.

Towns is averaging 24.6 points, and he ranks second in the league in rebounds . He's regarded as one of the best-shooting centers in NBA history .

Brunson ranks ninth in the NBA in scoring and eighth in assists .

Josh Hart ranks 16th in the league with 9.7 rebounds per game, which is remarkable for a 6-4 guard.

In July, the Knicks gave up five first-round draft picks to acquire Mikal Bridges, who leads the NBA in total minutes played this season. He is averaging 17.6 points.

Anunoby, who averages 16.1 points, keys New York's defense, which is why the Knicks re-signed him to a five-year, $212.5-million contract.

The Knicks are in third place in the Eastern Conference, and Anunoby's defense, Hart's rebounding, Towns' shooting and Bridges' durability are all factors.

But Hart following Friday's win over Memphis pointed toward Brunson.

"It's his play-making that gives us confidence," Hart said. "Just make sure the game is close and let him go to work."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.