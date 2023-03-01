Home / Sports / Others / LeBron James out for extended period, Lakers' playoff hopes in jeopardy

LeBron James out for extended period, Lakers' playoff hopes in jeopardy

others
Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:01 PM IST

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James is expected to miss at least two to three weeks due to his right foot injury

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.(Getty Images via AFP)
Edited by Paurush Omar

Los Angeles Lakers' star forward, LeBron James, is expected to miss at least two to three weeks due to a right foot injury sustained during the game against Dallas on Sunday. Although James will have his injury reassessed in two weeks, it is expected that his timeline for return will extend beyond that checkpoint.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers' standing in the standings by then could impact how soon it makes sense for James to return. With the Lakers currently sitting at 12th in the Western Conference and a record of 29-33, James' absence could mark a fatal blow to their playoff hopes. The Lakers have a 5-10 record without James this season, compared to 24-23 with him.

In other news, former Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley has revealed that he requested a trade ahead of the trade deadline. Beverley, who played for the Lakers during the 2021-2022 season, said that he felt he wasn't a good fit with the team and wanted to explore other options.

The NBA is abuzz with the latest news and updates, with fans and analysts speculating on how James' absence will impact the Lakers' performance. With James averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 50.1% shooting through 47 games, the Lakers will have big shoes to fill in his absence. As the NBA season progresses, fans will be eagerly awaiting James' return and keeping a close eye on the Lakers' playoff hopes.

Topics
nba
