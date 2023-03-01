LeBron James' injury casts doubt on potential matchup with Kevin Durant

Basketball fans across the world are disappointed as the much-anticipated matchup between LeBron James and Kevin Durant remains on hold, following James' recent injury. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the two superstars to face each other again, with their last matchup being in 2018. However, it seems like fans will have to wait longer as James is expected to be out for multiple weeks.

Durant's trade to the Phoenix Suns had opened up the possibility of another exciting matchup between the two forwards. Unfortunately, James' foot injury during the game against the Dallas Mavericks has put a hold on this possibility, with his return date still uncertain. The LA Lakers are likely to face a tough time winning games without their best player, especially since they haven't secured a playoff spot yet.

Twitter users have reacted to the news of James' injury, with some believing that they may never get to see another matchup between the Lakers star and Kevin Durant. One Reddit user even went as far as saying that even the NBA's script writers have given up on the matchup between the two legendary forwards.

It's worth noting that the Lakers will have another game against the Suns on April 7th, which will be their second-to-last game of the season. However, even if James returns by then, he may not play if the Lakers get eliminated from playoff contention.

The last matchup between James and Durant took place on Christmas Day in 2018, during James' first season with the LA Lakers, and Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers won the game 127-101, with James recording a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double in just 21 minutes on the floor.

With fans eagerly waiting for the next LeBron James and Kevin Durant matchup, it remains to be seen when it will finally happen.