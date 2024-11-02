My dream is to win a Major: Shubhankar

Chandigarh: Shubhankar Sharma announced his arrival in international golf during a memorable three months, between December 2017 and March 2018 when he won the Jogburg Open and the Maybank Championship, both co-sanctioned by the European Tour. At the age of 21, it seemed the beginning of a torrent of success. As he finishes seven seasons on the European Tour (DP World Tour), the wait for a third international win continues, but a tied 8th in The Open last year – he was T19 this year – two top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour in 2024 – he has missed only five cuts all year – point to the level of golf he is playing. Shubhankar Sharma at Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)

As he heads into next week’s HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi, the 28-year-old who

became the brand ambassador for Roundglass Sports, gave an assessment of his season and more in this interview.

Excerpts

How do you look at your season? Has it panned out the way you wanted it to?

I’m not fully happy, I have played better than previous years, made cuts, but not had top finishes. The third and fourth rounds have been mediocre though the first and second have been great. The season is still left and I have two big tournaments coming up; performance in those can turn things around. In golf one can have a bad start to the season but things can change in the end. I am hoping the next week is a good one as I am playing in Abu Dhabi.

How happy are you with your game since the Paris Olympics (8 events, 2 top-20, 2 missed cuts)? Does it fairly reflect your form heading to Abu Dhabi?

Like I said, the entire year I made lot of cuts…, putting it all in four rounds has not happened. I need to be consistent throughout to achieve success. Overall, I have done pretty well and am on the cusp of being in top form, and that’s what my plan is… The form is good and the little break I have had in Chandigarh will help me out perform well in Abu Dhabi. This break has given me a chance to work with my coach Jesse Grewal; I have had good gym sessions and my physio has been with me as well. Also, the break has given me time to rest and recover from the hectic schedule and think. Over the years I have worked a lot on mental toughness. It comes while gaining experience and still it is work in progress.

At present what is it that you really want to achieve that will make you happy?

One thing on my mind is to win a Major. I have dreamt of playing and winning the Majors. My best performance in the British Open last season in Liverpool (T8) was good. So, I got the experience of playing in such a prestigious tournament and how people watch you and you are in the spotlight… The more I put myself in such situations it will elevate my game and help have my dream come true.

Indian golf fans, since your sensational two wins, look forward to a third… Is there any anxiety to get that next win, or is it all part of a process?

Those two events happened a long time ago when I was very young. Things happened very quickly. I have not won in a long time. But I can vouch that I am a better player now. Since those wins I have had close finishes but have not converted them into victories. It takes just one win to regain confidence and get going. I am waiting for that fillip and working hard towards it. My state of mind is very good and there is no anxiety at all.

Where do you see Indian golf, golfers currently? How has Indian golf grown since you announced yourself in 2017-18? You see the ambition to succeed in the big tours?

The game has grown by leaps and bounds. The number of aspiring golfers has gone really high. Kids want to take up the game professionally… It is just the absence of experience and international facilities maybe (holding them back). But that can happen with passage of time and players can be groomed for international exposure. Shaurya Binu, Saurabh Bhattacharya, Karandeep Kochhar, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Avani Prashanth are good young golfers who have great potential. But they should get opportunities to play; also, if we can learn from each other and create a better eco-system to achieve success. Like I have looked up to Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirbhan Lahiri.

How tough is it to make major tweaks to one’s game. Is it easy to work with some of the best coaches in the business?

We are not exposed to the conditions (in Europe, US) while growing up. It is a challenge for Indian golfers to play there in the beginning of their career. I struggled a lot when I went to play there. But I have adapted well to wind, cold, etc., in the last four-five years. And now is the time for consolidation and giving results. Not changing the style of play but reacting to different conditions nicely and delivering the goods. It is more about understanding the different courses and playing accordingly.