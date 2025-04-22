Neeraj Chopra Classic — A vision for Indian athletics 

New Delhi: When Neeraj Chopra speaks about his Olympic medals, and giving back to the sport through Neeraj Chopra Classic, the big-ticket international event coming to India in Bengaluru next month, he speaks with a similar level of excitement and that is when you know how much the new project means to him. It is presumably as close to his heart as his two Olympic medal or the world title that made him a global athletics star. The inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra classic event in May will attract some of the world’s best javelin throwers. (REUTERS)

Neeraj’s path-breaking moments on the field have put Indian athletics on the world map but he knows that for the sport to grow, an entire ecosystem has to be created and sustained. Bringing top-tier athletics events in India is the first step in that direction.

On May 24, he will be pumped up to compete in front of Indian fans at the Kanteerava Stadium and a full house to watch him and other international stars in action will be expected. There would be no shortage of stardust.

Two-time world champion Anderson Peters, American Curtis Thompson, the season leader (87.76m), 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler of Germany, Rio Olympic silver medallist and 2015 world champion Julius Yego of Kenya, have all confirmed their participation. More big names are expected to be added in a few days. There will be more Indian names as well — four to five -- who will get an opportunity to compete alongside global stars.

Undoubtedly, the biggest name in the elite field will be Neeraj Chopra himself. “Yes, count me in as well,” Neeraj said with a wide smile, having rattled off names of the participants with great pride.

An invitation has also gone out to Arshad Nadeem, the Paris Olympics champion from Pakistan, but he is yet to confirm participation. “I have spoken to Arshad and invited him as well, like other top throwers. He is in discussion with his coach. It will involve government (permission). Once it is confirmed, we will announce the final list,” said Neeraj during a video conference from his base in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

“I want parents to bring their children along to watch the world’s top athletes, see what it takes, how it feels to be there and see the world’s best stars competing. That experience is amazing. They need to have such experiences, only then athletics will grow in India,” he said. “There will be tickets but it will be kept to a minimum so that people can come and watch and have fun.”

Neeraj’s rising stature means World Athletics (WA) was prompt to mark it as a Gold level event and make it a qualifier for the world championships in September. The competition was earlier scheduled to take place in Neeraj’s home turf of Panchkula, Haryana, but had to shifted to Bengaluru due to some technical issue at the venue. WA recommended a change in venue.

“Though I wanted it to happen in Panchkula because it’s my native place, but the most important thing is that it’s happening in India. I have great memories of Bengaluru and it’s a very good venue to start this international competition. I am very excited to be part of this event and doing my bit (JSW and AFI are part of organisers) to bring a world class track and field event in India. It’s a dream come true for me,” said Neeraj.

Neeraj’s association with the project is at a personal level. He has reached out to the throwers, and convinced them to visit India. These days, he is on his toes. Not only during his training as he prepares for the Doha Diamond League (May 16), but he is in constant touch with his team taking every small detail to ensure smooth conduct of the tournament and to see that international athletes return with an experience to savour. He loves the city, having spent lot of time there training and competing in domestic meets. That makes his job easier.

“We are looking after everything -- from the track to change rooms, seating arrangements. It should be a top-class facility and the participants should return with amazing experiences from here. We would want them to land in the new airport.”

“It is a new experience for me. Earlier it was all about getting up in the morning, going to train and then back to room. Now I have a responsibility, there is so much to look forward to and I am enjoying it.”

“I now know so many things need to fall in place and what it takes to organise an event. As competitors, we don’t get to know about these things”

At every step in his career, Neeraj has been a student. He has a vision for Indian athletics, much like he had for his career. There are several such events like Mondo Classic -- after pole vault star Mondo Duplantis -- at his home turf in Uppsala, Sweden -- which allows international track and field stars to bring home big stars and top-quality action and popularise the sport in their country. Neeraj saw this when he was competing on the circuit and the idea stayed in his head.

“I have won medals at Olympics and world championships. The medals are kept at my home. But this is something new and different. It allows me to give back to the sport. I want to see Indian athletics grow at the world stage. World athletics is aware of the growing popularity in India. This could be just the beginning.”

In the time to come, Neeraj wants to make the event an annual affair and add more disciplines, including women’s javelin throw.