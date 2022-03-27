NS Rawat wins New Delhi marathon, 6 men achieve CWG, AG qualifying

Six Indian male marathoners achieved qualifying marks for this year’s two major meets, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon. India’s elite bunch cashed in on a pre-dawn start with Olympian Nitendra Singh Rawat winning at two hours, 16 min, five seconds. Anish Thapa Magar (2:16.41) and Anil Kumar Singh (2:16.47) came second and third.

The mark for the July-August CWG is 2:18:40 for men and 2:38:19 for women. For the September Asian Games the marks are 2:18:48 and 2:39.28 respectively. Ashish Kumar (2:17.04), AB Belliappa (2:17.09) and Kalidas Laxman Hirave (2:18.14) also came under the mark in this designated national marathon championship event. No woman achieved qualification.

Jyoti Gawate won the women’s marathon (3:01.20). Nupur Singh (3:16.03) and Disket Dolma (3:22.06) were second and third respectively.

Half-marathon:

Men 1. Rupan Debnath (1:12.02) 2. Amit Khanduri (1:12.19) 3. Anil Jindal (1:12.33)

Women: 1. Tashi Ladol (1:27.48) 2. Seema Yadav (1:28.54) 3. Sara Bissell (1:35.29)

10K

Men: 1. Abhishek Choudhary (0:32.03); 2. Yogesh Chaudhary (0:32.53); 3. Sahil Annigeri (0:33.48)

Women: 1. Ashvini Jadhav (0:39.22); 2. Lalita Madhwal (0:45.30); 3. Manya Tripathy (0:47.19)

