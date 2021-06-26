Home / Sports / Others / Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut
Sajan Prakash(Sajan Prakash/Twitter)
Sajan Prakash(Sajan Prakash/Twitter)
others

Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut

The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games 'A' standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 08:50 PM IST

Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy.

The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games 'A' standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds.

The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event.

Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive 'A' qualification mark.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sajan prakash
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.