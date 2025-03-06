Sports Ministry asks NSFs to draw clear, transparent selection policies

New Delhi: National Sports Federations (NSF) will have to finalise their selection policies for mega sporting events like Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games two years in advance and upload it on their website, according to Sports Ministry’s new guidelines for NSFs on selection of sportspersons for international events and coaching camps. Wrestler Antim Panghal is among the athletes who have in past approached courts over selection matters. (Hindustan Times)

“Selection policy/criteria for mega sports events such as Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games, Para Asian Games and Commonwealth Games should be well publicised and uploaded on the website of the NSF at least two years in advance of the commencement of these Games,” as per the instructions issued by the Sports Ministry to NSFs on Wednesday.

For other international events, selection norms should be laid down in advance, and any change, if required, should be done three months prior to the tournament.

With an aim to bring transparency and fairness in selection process and save athletes from seeking intervention in courts across the country, the Sports Ministry has come out with comprehensive measures that will also necessitate federations to have “grievance redressal mechanism” for “aggrieved” athletes and settle their cases within a week.

In the previous Olympic cycle, several athletes from a wide range of disciplines, including boxing, wrestling, shooting, equestrian etc, have moved courts over selection issues. Athletes have often complained about arbitrary selection processes, delay in announcements of selection policies, and frequent changes in norms as reasons for seeking legal remedy.

Athletes who are not satisfied with the decision of the selection committee can now register their complaint with the ‘Grievance Redressal Committee’ of NSFs.

“NSFs shall put in place a mechanism, where a sportsperson aggrieved by the decision of the selection committee can register his/her grievance. Grievances relating to selection should be enquired into and redressed promptly, latest by seven days of filing of the grievance,” as per the instructions of Sports Ministry.

The grievance redressal committee or appeal committee shall “invariably include Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) who must have retired from active sports for at least four years,” and no member of the selection committee shall be part of it. A second appeal could be made before the Dispute Resolution Commission (DRC) of federations.

The Ministry said the selection policies should have “clear, consistent criteria, ensuring fairness and transparency,” based on which athletes are evaluated.

“Selection of athletes should be done in a fair and transparent manner and in terms of the policy/criteria formulated in advance. The NSFs should have a standard selection policy for all events as well as national camps and any other events. This standard policy laying down the selection norms should be uploaded on the NSF website any amendments to the policy should be done at least three months in advance of the subject event.”

Also, selection trials or domestic competitions, which may form the basis of selection for international events, will have to be video recorded and need to be forwarded to SAI while sending proposals for financial assistance.

The Sports Ministry or SAI may also appoint an observer for the selection trials who will submit their independent reports.

“There are numerous court cases by athletes on the basis of unfair trials. The government aims to reduce the number of court cases and ensure smooth selection. Therefore, the government has mandated use of videography of trials and the presence of a neutral observer from SAI for all trials,” said a Sports Ministry official.

Coaching camps

The selection policy should also specify the guidelines for selection of athletes for coaching camps and criteria should be laid down at least three months in advance of the commencement of national camps. Selection of national campers also needs to be videographed.

Where expenditure on payment of remuneration of national coaches and support staff is borne by the government, their selection “shall be done by a selection committee headed by president of NSF, SOM, ex-international player nominated by NSF, and shall include among others, director general SAI or his/her nominee.”

Inclusion of personal coaches and support staff of an athlete for international events shall be considered on “merit basis.”

If the Sports Ministry/SAI is “not satisfied with the selection of athletes recommended by the NSF on the grounds of fairness and transparency,” the Ministry said it reserves the right to approve participation at no cost to the government.

Long list

Inclusion of names of sportspersons, coaches, support staff and officials in the long list of mega sporting events will be done with the “prior intimation to the Ministry giving the rationale and basis for names proposed to be included in the long list.”