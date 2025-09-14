STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford running back Micah Ford rushed for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown, and the Cardinal gave interim head coach Frank Reich his first collegiate win, beating Boston College 30-20 on Saturday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Stanford beats Boston College 30-20 behind strong running game, defense

Collin Wright scored on a 19-yard interception return in the first half, and Stanford’s defense made a momentum-changing goal-line stand in the third quarter on the way to winning its home opener.

Ben Gulbranson completed 13 of 22 passes for 186 yards to help Stanford give Reich his first win as a college coach. A former NFL quarterback who was head coach with the Charlotte Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, Reich was hired in the offseason to replace Troy Taylor.

Ford led the way with his second 100-yard performance in three games this season. The sophomore running back broke loose for a 75-yard run to set up Stanford’s third touchdown, which came two plays after Boston College running back Turbo Richard fumbled into the end zone.

Emmett Kenney kicked three field goals for Stanford, which opened the season with back-to-back losses to Hawaii and BYU.

Dylan Lonergan completed 30 of 40 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown for Boston College . The redshirt sophomore quarterback had five completions of 20 yards or more in the second quarter alone.

Boston College: Despite being without injured starting corners Amari Jackson and Syair Torrence, the Eagles defense held up well following a slow start. Lonergan had five completions of 20 yards or longer in the second quarter alone.

Stanford: The Cardinal offense slowed way down after a 75-yard scoring drive on its opening possession. Fortunately for Reich, Stanford’s defense continues to play at a steady and effective level.

Boston College: Hosts California on Sept. 27.

Stanford: Plays at Virginia on Sept. 20.

