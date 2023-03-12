Home / Sports / Others / Watch: Kyrie Irving shares what he missed in life after his mother's early death

Watch: Kyrie Irving shares what he missed in life after his mother's early death

others
Published on Mar 12, 2023 11:56 PM IST

In a recent video, Irving shared how close he was to his mother and how he missed the good aspects of his life due to her early demise.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) (USA TODAY Sports)
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) (USA TODAY Sports)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been one of the most controversial figures as a player in NBA. His antics on and off the court has often landed him in trouble and made some of the fans dislike him. But not many know about an emotional incident during his childhood which changed his life forever.

In a recent video, Irving shared how close he was to his mother and how he missed the good aspects of his life due to her early demise. Irving's mother Elizabeth Irving died when he was just 4 years old. As per reports, Elizabeth died due to a form of skin disease called Sepsis Syndrome. After her sudden death, Irving's father Drederick Irving took care of him and his sister Asia.

ALSO READ| What's special about Giannis Antetokounmpo's jersey number 34?

“I never got to give my mom my awards in the NBA,. I never got to hug my mom after a 40-point game, I never got to hug my mom getting my first car, I never had my mom teach me how to drive. I never had my mom go to the DMV to help get my driver’s license with me,” says Kyrie in the viral video.

Irving's mother belonged to the native American Lakota community, and that's the reason why he holds his heritage very close to his heart. Quite clearly, Irving misses his mother around him today when he is one of the best basketball players in the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nba basketball player basketball tournament + 1 more
nba basketball player basketball tournament
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out