Watch: Kyrie Irving shares what he missed in life after his mother's early death

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has been one of the most controversial figures as a player in NBA. His antics on and off the court has often landed him in trouble and made some of the fans dislike him. But not many know about an emotional incident during his childhood which changed his life forever.

In a recent video, Irving shared how close he was to his mother and how he missed the good aspects of his life due to her early demise. Irving's mother Elizabeth Irving died when he was just 4 years old. As per reports, Elizabeth died due to a form of skin disease called Sepsis Syndrome. After her sudden death, Irving's father Drederick Irving took care of him and his sister Asia.

“I never got to give my mom my awards in the NBA,. I never got to hug my mom after a 40-point game, I never got to hug my mom getting my first car, I never had my mom teach me how to drive. I never had my mom go to the DMV to help get my driver’s license with me,” says Kyrie in the viral video.

Irving's mother belonged to the native American Lakota community, and that's the reason why he holds his heritage very close to his heart. Quite clearly, Irving misses his mother around him today when he is one of the best basketball players in the world.