Rugby-Ex-England player Tom Voyce feared dead following floods

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2024 11:20 PM IST

RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/VOYCE (PIX):Rugby-Ex-England player Tom Voyce feared dead following floods

Dec 10 - Former England rugby international Tom Voyce is believed by police to have died after going missing in a flood-affected area during Storm Darragh.

HT Image
HT Image

Northumbria Police confirmed they received a report on Sunday morning stating that Voyce, 43, who had played for clubs including Bath and London Wasps, had not returned home after spending the evening with friends.

It is believed that Voyce tried to cross a ford near the town of Alnwick, but his car was swept away by the river’s current.

The car has been recovered by police, but Voyce is still missing.

"It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died," the police stated in a statement on Tuesday, as reported by British media.

Cornwall-born Voyce began his professional career at Bath but enjoyed his most successful years at Wasps, then based in London.

A prolific tryscorer from wing or fullback, Voyce was part of the all-conquering Wasps team that did the Premiership and European Cup double in 2004 and Voyce helped them win both titles a second time but missed their third European final victory through injury.

He won nine England caps between 2001 and 2006 and retired from the game in 2013.

"This is an extremely tragic incident, and our thoughts are very much with Tom's loved ones at this time," the police said.

"Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since concerns were raised for Tom, including deploying specialist teams to search for him."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

