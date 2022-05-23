Home / Sports / Tennis / Clinical Alexander Zverev eases into second round at French Open 2022
tennis

Clinical Alexander Zverev eases into second round at French Open 2022

The 25-year-old Zverev came to Paris with strong clay-court form behind him, having reached the final in Madrid and making semi-final runs at Monte-Carlo and Rome.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his first round match against Austria's Sebastian Ofner(REUTERS)
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his first round match against Austria's Sebastian Ofner(REUTERS)
Published on May 23, 2022 12:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Paris

German third seed Alexander Zverev produced a clinical performance to kick off his French Open campaign with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Zverev, who reached the semi-finals last year at Roland Garros, came to Paris with strong clay-court form behind him, having reached the final in Madrid and making semi-final runs at Monte-Carlo and Rome.

On a balmy evening he dominated proceedings from the start on Court Suzanne Lenglen against his opponent, ranked 218th in the world.

Zverev did not face a single breakpoint on his own serve while breaking Ofner twice in the opening set and once in each of the next two, and he closed out the contest in an hour and 49 minutes with his 13th ace.

He will next face the winner of the match between Serbian Dusan Lajovic and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
french open alexander zverev
french open alexander zverev
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out