Rafael Nadal’s retirement tournament’s ticket prices skyrocket in reselling platforms, worth 31 lakh

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement recently, revealing that he would last be in action in Spain's Davis Cup tie vs Netherlands in November. He will be featuring alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers. Rafael Nadal reacts after a match.(AP)

As it will be the legend's final tournament, fans have gone into a state of meltdown to book tickets for the event. Tickets on official platforms were sold out weeks ago as Nadal is pairing up with Alcaraz. But with the retirement announcement, resellers have seen prices skyrocket.

On Viagogo, price has reached 34500 Euros, which is ₹31 lakh approximately.

Announcing his retirement via a video on social media, Nadal said, "I’m here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make."

"But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

“But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004."

Nadal has been ranked world no. 1 in singles for 209 weeks and has ended as the year-end no. 1 five times. He has clinched 22 Grand Slam singles titles, whih also consists of a record-haul of 14 French Open trophies.

Nadal also has won 92 ATP-level singles titles, and an Olympic gold medal.