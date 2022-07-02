Watch: Serena Williams' conqueror Harmony Tan wins over Wimbledon crowd with Roger Federer-like between-the-legs shot

Harmony Tan was in dominating form as she cruised past Katie Boulter in 51 minutes, sealing a 6-1 6-1 win in their Wimbledon women's singles third round encounter on Saturday. The French tennis player was visibly in a cheerful mood as she showed her wide allay of forehands and backhands. Such was the ease of her win, that she even pulled out a Roger Federer-like between-the-legs (‘tweener’) shot against her opponent.

Here is the video of Tan's Roger Federer-like between-the-legs shot:

Harmony Tan was having a lot of fun in her 51-minute victory over Katie Boulter ⚡



The Frenchwoman's brilliant run continues and she's into the second week of #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Lj9weEAhL9 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Tan, who is also a French debutant in this competition, hit the headlines after defeating Serena Williams in her first round match on Tuesday. Showing immense courage, she sealed a 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) win.

Boulter visibly fell under pressure from Tan and committed 21 unforced errors. Tan broke Boulter's serve twice and delivered three aces in her fourth service game to win the opening set in 27 minutes.

Then in the second set, she secured another break early on, and then pulled off a 'tweener' trick shot to break Boulter again. Then a third break sealed helped Tan clinch a comfortable win on Saturday.

After her win against Boulter, Tan said, "I think I like grass, I never play on this court but I like to play with slice and volley and everything with my game so I'm really happy."

"It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after it was just playing match by match and today was really good tennis."

Ranked no. 115, Tan also recently revealed about the moment she realised she wanted to play tennis. Speaking to WTA, she said, "I was at school. I was on the escalator, and I fell down two floors. I didn't know what was happening -- everybody was there all around me. The teachers, the police, the ambulance. The first thing I said was, 'Can I play tennis again?' This moment was when I realised I wanted to play tennis in my life."

