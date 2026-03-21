AJ Brown trade update: Patriots worried about Eagles' asking price; Jaylen Waddle factor revealed

AJ Brown trade news: Speculation about a potential AJ Brown move to New England continues to gain traction. As per media reports and NFL insiders, Mike Vrabel and co have shown interest in the star Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. However, the trade will only be announced after June 1. Nothing is official at the moment.

Julian Edelman, Kevin Byard spark buzz A social media post from former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman gave fans big hope. He shared a GIF telling Brown, “We’re all Patriots,” from a podcast appearance, a moment that included Brown’s now-viral wink.

Read More: AJ Brown trade news: Eagles make twin moves amid Patriots interest; 4 teams ruled out of WR deal

Meanwhile, Brown was spotted training with Patriots safety Kevin Byard, a former teammate from both Tennessee and Philadelphia.

The key Jaylen Waddle factor Patriots insider Phil Perry, speaking on the NBC podcast, addressed one of the biggest factor shaping negotiations - Jaylen Waddle. The Denver Broncos gave up a first-round pick and a third-round pick (along with pick swaps) to acquire the Dolphins star.

“I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard from folks across the league is that yes, Howie Roseman will probably want about what Denver gave up to get Jaylen Waddle in order for Philly to be willing to trade AJ Brown,” Perry said.

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“… That’s just what I’ve heard from executives in the league when it comes to this Waddle trade. Their initial reaction was, ‘Howie is probably going to want something right around that kind of haul. First and a third.'”

AJ Brown price tag Despite Philadelphia’s reported asking price, the current trade window gives the Patriots a clear advantage. With the Los Angeles Rams addressing other needs and already having Davante Adams, the Patriots appear to be the most serious suitor left in the mix.

“Where is Philly’s leverage truly here?” Perry said. “If the player wants to be gone and there aren’t all that many teams after him, are they going to be able to ask for the Jaylen Waddle package?

“That’s something that does factor in a positive way for New England. There was no scuttlebutt about Jaylen Waddle wanting out of Miami. … Probably a little bit of leverage there in Miami that maybe Philly doesn’t really have.”

Contract timing complicates potential deal If the Eagles move Brown before June 1, they would absorb a dead cap hit exceeding $40 million. Waiting until after that date would reduce the financial burden significantly, potentially influencing both timing and price.

That scenario opens the door for New England to remain patient and negotiate from a position of strength.

Should New England meet the price? Even with clear interest, the Patriots may be reluctant to meet Philadelphia’s current demands.

“I think I would be holding out and seeing if I can get him for a little bit less,” Perry said. “Would I be willing to trade a second-round pick in 2027 and a second in 2028 on June 2nd of this year to get AJ Brown? Sure. … But a first and a third? That feels like a lot to me.”

Perry suggested New England could challenge Philadelphia’s stance by questioning whether the Eagles can realistically carry forward a strained relationship.

“I think I might be calling Philly’s bluff and saying to them, ‘You’re telling us that you can go into next season with AJ Brown. You think that’s a functional situation there? You’ve got a new offensive coordinator (Sean Mannion). You have a young quarterback (Jalen Hurts) who you’re invested in. Doesn’t seem like that relationship’s great. Seems like AJ Brown really wants to go. OK, great. Good luck with him.

“‘We’ve got Romeo Doubs and whoever we took in the draft. We’ve got Kayshon Boutte, who we like. We think Kyle Williams is going to grow into a better player. Mack Hollins is very useful for us. We’re going to use a lot of two tight-end sets and two-back sets anyway, so we’re probably only going to have two receivers on the field.

“‘So, if you want to keep him, go ahead. Good luck with that.'”