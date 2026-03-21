AJ Brown trade news: Eagles make twin moves amid Patriots interest; 4 teams ruled out of WR deal

AJ Brown trade update: The Philadelphia Eagles made two big moves as the AJ Brown trade deal remains stagnant. Nick Sirriani and co on Friday re-signed safeties Marcus Epps and JT Gray on a one-year deal. This comes as the franchise traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons.

The latest contract movement gives a boost to the Eagles' safety depth. Epps is well-versed with their gameplay, having played in Philadelphia from 2019 to 2022. Meanwhile, Gray has been All-Pro three times.

Sydney Brown trade The Atlanta Falcons added depth to their secondary, acquiring safety Sydney Brown from the Eagles in a draft-pick swap ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons will receive Brown along with picks No. 122 and No. 215, while the Eagles get No. 114 and No. 197. All selections are part of next month’s draft in Pittsburgh.

Brown, 25, is coming off a season in which he appeared in all 17 games for Philadelphia, recording 34 tackles. Over three NFL seasons, the former third-round pick (No. 66 overall in 2023) has totaled 86 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions — including a memorable 99-yard pick-six.

AJ Brown update Trade speculation surrounding AJ Brown continues to evolve, with new details shedding light on the star receiver’s preferred destinations. According to reporter Albert Breer, the star WR had identified four potential landing spots, all from the AFC, after the Eagles refused to trade him in their division.

“I can tell you, based on my reporting, there were four teams involved, and this was AJ Brown's list,” Breer said.

“I think he knew the Eagles didn't want to trade him to an NFC team, so the four AFC teams were the Patriots, the Bills, the Chargers, and the Chiefs. The Bills took themselves off the market by trading for DJ Moore. The Chargers and Chiefs didn't show much interest at all. That left the Patriots.”

The four teams reportedly included the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs,

Buffalo reportedly exited the deal after acquiring DJ Moore. Both Chiefs and Chargers, per reports, were not interested. This makes New England the most likely landing spot for Brown.