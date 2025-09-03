Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer in the first inning that led to the benches emptying and three ejections in the San Francisco Giants' 7-4 win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday. MLB roundup: After benches-clearing incident, Giants top Rockies

Colorado starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and San Francisco's Matt Chapman and Willy Adames were ejected after the benches cleared and punches were thrown.

Wilmer Flores also went deep for San Francisco, which has homered in 16 straight games to tie a team record since the franchise relocated to the Bay Area. Logan Webb allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings as the Giants earned their ninth win in 10 games.

Hunter Goodman had a home run among his three hits and drove in four runs as the Rockies clinched their third straight 100-loss season. Freeland , who gave up hits to both batters he faced, took the loss.

Blue Jays 12, Reds 9

George Springer belted his franchise-best 23rd leadoff homer in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the fourth, lifting visiting Toronto to a victory over Cincinnati.

Toronto's Bo Bichette launched a three-run shot and Daulton Varsho also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had lost three of their previous four games. Louis Varland threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, and Jeff Hoffman tossed the ninth for his 30th save.

Austin Hays and TJ Friedl belted homers for the Reds, who lost for the ninth time in 12 games. Scott Barlow made his first career start after Cincinnati scratched Nick Lodolo hours before the game due to illness. Barlow, in his 433rd major league appearance, allowed four runs in his lone inning.

Mets 12, Tigers 5

Luis Torrens hit a three-run homer, Pete Alonso had a pair of solo shots and visiting New York romped past Detroit. Rookie Nolan McLean collected his fourth win in as many starts for the Mets.

Jeff McNeil had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets, who scored six runs in the seventh inning. Juan Soto supplied two hits, including a homer. Brandon Nimmo and Brett Baty each added three hits.

Wenceel Perez collected three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers. Sawyer Gipson- Long , recalled from Triple-A Toledo for the start, allowed six runs and five hits in four innings.

Pirates 9, Dodgers 7

Jared Triolo produced two doubles and two RBIs and Tommy Pham's two hits included a two-run double as host Pittsburgh earned a win over Los Angeles.

The Pirates picked up their 40th win at home this season and handed the Dodgers their third loss in the past four games. Pittsburgh won for the third time in four games and has nine victories over its past 12 games.

Shohei Ohtani led the Dodgers with three hits, including his 46th home run, a third-inning solo shot off Pirates rookie reliever Bubba Chandler .

Diamondbacks 5, Rangers 3

Ketel Marte drilled a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, leading Arizona to a victory over Texas at Phoenix.

Marte, Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar had two hits apiece for the Diamondbacks, who won for the fifth time in their past seven games. Nabil Crismatt allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Michael Helman, Alejandro Osuna and Joc Pederson had two hits apiece for the Rangers , who went hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position and had a six-game winning streak halted.

Cardinals 2, Athletics 1

Ivan Herrera hit a two-run homer to lift St. Louis past visiting the Athletics.

The Cardinals won for the fourth time in six games while the Athletics lost for the fourth time in their last five games. St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas allowed one run on five hits in six innings.

Athletics starter Luis Severino blanked the Cardinals for five innings on three hits. Reliever Michael Kelly took the loss.

Rays 6, Mariners 5

All-Star Junior Caminero reached the 40-homer, 100-RBI mark, drove in four and doubled in the go-ahead runs as Tampa Bay won its fifth straight by edging visiting Seattle.

The Rays won for the eighth time in 10 games and inched to within 3 1/2 games of the Mariners, who hold the last American League wild card spot. Kevin Kelly threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Cleavinger tossed the ninth inning for his second save.

Jorge Polanco was 2-for-2 with a solo homer and two walks for the Mariners while Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez belted back-to-back solo shots. In his shortest start this season, Bryan Woo went five-plus innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

Red Sox 11, Guardians 7

Boston broke open a tie game by scoring four runs in the eighth inning en route to a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Nathaniel Lowe and Ceddanne Rafaela homered for the Red Sox, who have won three in a row. Justin Slaten earned the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning.

The Guardians received home runs from Jhonkensy Noel, Austin Hedges, David Fry and Brayan Rocchio. Hunter Gaddis tossed one inning and was charged with one run.

Nationals 5, Marlins 2

James Wood had two hits including a two-run homer, Cade Cavalli pitched five solid innings and Washington beat visiting Miami.

Daylen Lile and Jacob Young added two hits and produced RBIs for the Nationals, who have won their past two after losing eight straight. Cavalli allowed two runs on four hits.

Connor Norby had two hits and drove in two runs for the Marlins, who were held to four hits, all singles. Marlins starter Adam Mazur allowed five runs on 10 hits over six innings.

Angels 5, Royals 1

Mitch Farris allowed a run over five strong innings in his major league debut, earning the win as visiting Los Angeles defeated Kansas City.

Ferris allowed only a third-inning sacrifice fly, three hits and two walks while striking out three on 70 pitches. Jo Adell backed Ferris with a 454-foot, two-run blast to left field in the sixth inning.

The Royals managed only four hits while taking their third defeat in four games. Ex-Angel Michael Lorenzen departed after six innings of two-run ball.

Cubs 4, Braves 3

Kyle Tucker hit a key three-run homer and finished 2-for-3 to help lift Chicago over Atlanta for its fourth win in five games.

After Tucker's homer in the third inning, Ian Happ made it 4-0 with an RBI single later in the frame. Shota Imanaga threw six innings of three-run ball, and Daniel Palencia worked around two hits in the ninth inning for his 22nd save.

Ozzie Albies and Eli White homered for the Braves, who have lost five of their past six games. Joey Wentz yielded four runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

Orioles 6, Padres 2

Emmanuel Rivera knocked in four runs and Tyler Wells won his first start in more than 16 months as visiting Baltimore defeated San Diego.

Wells , who has been sidelined since early last season after undergoing elbow surgery, allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. Jeremiah Jackson homered for the Orioles.

Yu Darvish permitted six hits and four runs, three earned, in four-plus innings as the Padres took their seventh loss in nine games. Luis Arraez's two-run homer accounted for San Diego's offense.

White Sox 12, Twins 3

Andrew Benintendi went 4-for-5 with two homers and five RBIs as Chicago pulled away from Minnesota. Lenyn Sosa and Kyle Teel also homered for the White Sox, while Will Robertson and Bryan Ramos contributed two RBIs apiece.

Chicago's Brooks Baldwin collected three hits. Davis Martin limited the Twins to three runs on six hits in six innings.

Trevor Larnach went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead Minnesota. Thomas Hatch allowed six runs on eight hits in two innings of relief.

Yankees 7, Astros 1

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham combined for three homers to help visiting New York overpower Houston in the opener of a three-game series.

Chisholm hit home runs in the second and eighth innings, while Grisham belted his third grand slam in seven weeks. Max Fried threw seven innings, allowing a run on four hits.

Astros starter Framber Valdez saw his struggles continue. He gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings to drop to 1-4 in his past six starts.

