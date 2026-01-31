USMNT's Alex Freeman completes transfer to Villarreal

American World Cup roster hopeful Alex Freeman finalized his transfer from Orlando City to Villarreal, one of the top clubs in Spain's LaLiga.

Villarreal confirmed the addition of Freeman, a 21-year-old right back who is the reigning MLS Young Player of the Year, through the 2032 season.

The transfer fee reportedly starts at more than $4 million but could top $7 million with add-ons included. Per ESPN, Orlando City would get 15% of the proceeds if Villarreal sells Freeman's contract in the future.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is vying for inclusion in Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man World Cup squad. The USMNT manager said Thursday that he approves of Freeman's move.

"Always, for me, it's important that the player feel happy, feel comfortable," Pochettino said. "If , it is because they want to improve, they want to grow, and I think it's an amazing challenge that we need to support and help and to adapt in the best possible way."

Freeman is the son of former Green Bay Packers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Freeman.

The younger Freeman compiled six goals and three assists in 29 MLS games for Orlando City last year. He had no goals and one assist in three total league games, all off the bench, for the Lions over the prior two seasons.

He broke into the USMNT last May and started each game for the squad in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Freeman netted his first two goals in international play during a Nov. 18 friendly against Uruguay in Tampa, and he had 13 caps by year's end.

Villarreal sit in fourth place in the LaLiga standings, trailing only heavyweights Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. They placed next-to- last in the UEFA Champions League table and were eliminated in the league phase.

Orlando City finished ninth in MLS' Eastern Conference last season before losing a wild-card playoff match.

