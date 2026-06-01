When Samantha Busch spoke about getting pregnant again, even after Kyle's death

Days after the sudden death of NASCAR icon Kyle Busch, his wife Samantha's old comments about having a child and getting pregnant have surfaced. In an interview, she discussed preserving embryos and her desire to stay connected to Kyle even if tragedy ever struck their family. Samantha Busch previously spoke about having kids and freezing embryos (X)

What did Samantha Busch say about getting pregnant again? “I would have to have another kid to be connected to you and name that child after you,” she said. The comments surfaced recently, even as Samantha continues to mourn the loss of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who died at age 41 after complications from pneumonia and sepsis.

Long before Kyle's death, the Busches were open about their struggles with infertility.

Over more than eight years, the couple experienced miscarriages, failed IVF attempts and unsuccessful surrogacy journeys while trying to expand their family. Their fertility battle became one of the most emotional storylines they shared publicly.

Samantha and Kyle eventually welcomed son Brexton and later daughter Lennix, but their path to parenthood remained filled with setbacks.

A devastating pregnancy loss in 2021 One of the most difficult chapters came in 2021 when Samantha documented a pregnancy attempt through embryo transfer. Initially, doctors discovered a gestational sac but quickly became concerned when it appeared significantly smaller than expected.

"They assumed it was going to be something called a blighted ovum, basically that you're growing a sack, HCG levels still go up but it's an empty sack," Samantha explained.

“That weekend, Samantha said she experienced "cramps all day and started bleeding" which she assumed meant she would "start miscarrying."

Hope suddenly returned Just as the couple began preparing for another heartbreaking outcome, doctors discovered something unexpected during a follow-up ultrasound. Samantha revealed that physicians found a second sac that had not previously been detected.

"I was on cloud 9," she recalled. "We saw the ultrasound and both literally like jaws to the floor, couldn't close our mouths, just like unbelievable."

As doctors monitored the pregnancy, the couple allowed themselves to imagine a future with twins.

"So this is crazy, super crazy, even all the doctors are like 'This is not textbook by any means,' Maybe we'll have two little peanuts," Samantha said.

The excitement ultimately turned into heartbreak. After another ultrasound appointment, Samantha and Kyle learned that neither pregnancy was viable.

Reflecting on those emotional days, Samantha said the possibility of twins had filled them with optimism. "We spent those days thinking what a nursery would be like with two, thinking about identical twins, thinking about what we would name them. It was so positive seeing that flicker snap second sack starting to form," she recalled.

Kyle then delivered the devastating update. "We went in this time and got really bad news, that there's nothing there," he jumped in.

"In either of them," added Samantha through her tears. "That means I will either naturally miscarry over the next few days or medically. I feel like we did everything right. This just has been the hardest round. I just felt like it was going to be okay. I think infertility is just cruel and it's not fair."

Fertility struggles nearly ended their marriage In a previous interview, Samantha revealed that the couple's fertility battle placed enormous strain on their relationship, particularly following one miscarriage. "Kyle was my rock and it felt like I didn't have that anymore," she said. "We were spiraling. It felt like divorce was real and it was scary."

Despite those challenges, the couple remained together and continued building their family while publicly advocating for infertility awareness.

NASCAR continues to support Samantha and her family Kyle's death sent shockwaves throughout the racing world. In a statement following his passing, NASCAR described Busch as a once-in-a-generation talent and future Hall of Famer, while offering support to Samantha and their children.

“Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever,” NASCAR said during a tribute at Charlotte Motor Speedway.