Who could replace Sean McDermott as Bills head coach? 5 potential candidates

In the new Buffalo Bills news, the team is officially parting ways with head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons under his leadership on January 19.

McDermott's firing comes after the Bills' 33-30 overtime playoff loss to the Denver Broncos on January 18. Owner of the Bills, Terry Pegula, said in a statement that Bills president and general manager Brandon Beane will be leading the coaching search and interviews.

The franchise is now in search of McDermott's successor and one who will shape the team's future with star QB Josh Allen in his prime.

Potential Buffalo Bills head coach candidates Brian Daboll Daboll is the former Bills offensive coordinator who played a significant role in Allen's early development. Daboll also had a hand in ranking the team as theNFL's number one-ranked offence in 2021.

He then joined the New York Giants as their head coach, a position that recently ended with a disappointing record.

Daboll is now emerging as one of the top names for the position of Bills head coach alongside Joe Brady.

Dianna Russini, an NFL insider for The Athletic, said, “Talking to NFL executives around the league about Buffalo’s next head coach options, the name that keeps coming up is a familiar one, a Buffalo native and someone Josh Allen loves: Brian Daboll.”

Joe Brady Brady is currently with the team as the Bills' offensive coordinator and is widely viewed as the frontrunner. The Miami Dolphins and Falcons have expressed interest in the 36-year-old offensive prodigy, who has also previously had an interview with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brady has helped engineer one of the NFL's most productive offenses in recent seasons. With 159.6 running yards per game and an average of 376.3 yards of total offense per game, the Bills had the best rushing offense this season.

Bringing him in as the new head coach will provide continuity for Josh Allen and the offensive staff.

Davis Webb Webb is currently the QB coach and pass game coordinator for the Broncos and has his plates loaded this week as he takes on the challenge of preparing backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham to start against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game following starter Bo Nix's ankle break in the overtime victory over the Bills.

Webb has a connection to Allen, as he was the backup QB for Allen from 2019-2021.

ESPN's Peter Schrager wrote on X, “Brian Daboll and Joe Brady are obvious names to watch in Buffalo. A third one that is worth circling — Broncos OC Davis Webb, who was Josh Allen’s teammate for 3 years in Buffalo. The 30-year-old has been on Sean Payton’s hip for the last three years. Has already interviewed with Las Vegas and Baltimore.”

Klint Kubiak The Bills may think about pursuing Kubiak if they want a more seasoned play-caller. The 38-year-old has had success calling plays for the Seahawks and Saints over the past two seasons.

Kubiak has assisted in guiding the Seahawks to the NFC title game this season. In his first season, Seattle's scoring offense was in the top three, and Sam Darnold, a free-agent addition, has done well under his guidance.

His success with QB Darnold in making him the second quarterback in NFL history to win 14 games in back-to-back seasons could prove an attractive quality to lead the Bills' Allen.

Chris Shula Terry Pegula said in a statement, “I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

If that is the case, they might think about hiring a candidate with a defensive mindset.

During the 2026 hiring cycle, Shula attracted attention due to his leadership abilities and the success of his defense.

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats for the 2025 season, he guided the Rams to a top-10 defense in terms of EPA per play. The Bills might be interested in that, as well as Shula's ability to bring over a candidate for offensive coordinator who is familiar with Sean McVay's scheme.