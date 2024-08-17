Vinesh Phogat feted as a winner on return after Olympics heartbreak

New Delhi: Vinesh Phogat could not win the Olympics medal she was so determined to in Paris after her disqualification within touching distance of at least silver, but her heartbreak has touched every Indian and wrestling fan. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived in Delhi on Saturday (HT Photo/Raj k Raj)

On Saturday morning, three days after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected her appeal, the empathy and affection was all evident as Vinesh landed home.

It was an emotional homecoming that seemed fit for a champion, and Vinesh broke down on her grand reception led by Rio Games medallist Sakshi Malik and Tokyo Olympics medallist Bajrang Punia, family members, and well-wishers, including political leaders, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Vinesh, back after a third Olympics that ended in dismay, was garlanded on arrival with many in the crowd waving the Indian tricolour. She sat on the roof of a Jeep with her two fellow Olympic wrestlers, who have been with her at every step through the prolonged sit-in protest alleging sexual harassment by then federation president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case awaits a verdict in a Delhi court.

Vinesh and Sakshi were both in tears as they embraced after she emerged out of the airport terminal on Saturday morning. Later, Vinesh broke into a smile as she sat atop the vehicle, waving and thanking cheering fans with folded hands.

Vinesh, having entered in a category that was difficult for her to maintain weight, had a brilliant first day where she won three bouts to enter the final, none more impressive than her first round defeat of Japan’s gold medal favourite, Yui Susaki. Having entered the final, it was a sleepless and anxious night as she and her support team worked to help her bring down her body weight for the second weigh-in on August 7 before the final bout.

However, Vinesh was found marginally overweight and was disqualified. An appeal to the CAS was rejected, with the verdict announced on Wednesday.

Bajrang was delighted: “People of this country are giving her so much love,” he said.

“What Vinesh has done for the country, very few people do it. She should get more respect and appreciation,” Sakshi said, in an obvious reference to the sit-in protest that led to the registration of FIR by the Delhi Police and framing of charges against BJP leader Brij Bhushan, a six-time Lok Sabha member.

Ahead of her return home, Vinesh had released a statement explaining all the effort her support team, led by Hungarian coach Woller Akos, put in to somehow help her reduce weight ahead of the weigh-in. Vinesh also praised reputed orthopaedics surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who was the head of the Indian Olympic Association-led contingent at the Paris Olympics and came in for vicious criticism, mainly in the social media.