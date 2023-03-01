NBA player Dillon Brook channels his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin in iconic attire.

The iconic attire of Stone Cold Steve Austin has been imitated by many over the years, and the latest to take inspiration is none other than Dillon Brook, the popular NBA player associated with the Memphis Grizzlies. The 27-year-old was spotted wearing a leather vest with no t-shirt, ripped jean shorts, and red sneakers ahead of his team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, which quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is considered synonymous with the Attitude Era of WWE, was known for his boss-hating, no-nonsense, and brash persona that elevated the company in the 90s. His signature skull engraved vest with '3:16' spread across paired with denim jean shorts grew to become an iconic look, inspiring not just wrestling fans but celebrities and non-wrestling personalities as well.

Many stars have paid tribute to their favorite wrestling stars via music, films, and even attire. At UFC 276, Israel Adesanya paid homage to The Deadman by entering the arena wearing the latter's attire and holding an urn in his hands with his opponent's name on it.

Last year, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement to compete against Kevin Owens on the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. In 1998, he was involved in a brawl with Mike Tyson, who was the special guest referee for his WrestleMania match against Shawn Michaels. The segment turned into a heated exchange and then a brawl, with most of it being spontaneous and unscripted, as revealed by Steve Austin.

Although Stone Cold Steve Austin declined a potential WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns this year, his iconic look continues to inspire many, including Dillon Brook, who is among the latest to channel the Texas Rattlesnake in his pre-game look.