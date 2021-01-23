Triple H explains how the idea for a 'WWE Superstar Spectacle' came about

WWE are holding a special event for its Indian fan base on Republic Day called the ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’. The special event will focus on Indian wrestlers and WWE’s Indian connection. Several WWE superstars like Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Hall of Famer Ric Flair will also be a part of the event.

The show will be specially produced for viewers in India and will emanate from the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome. 10 Indian superstars will be a part of the event. The show will feature former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Bollywood Boyz, Indus Sher, Jeet Rama, Kavita Devi, Giant Zanjeer, Dilsher Shanky, and high-flyer Guru Raaj.

Remember @JinderMahal's DOMINANT return last year on #WWERaw?



We can only imagine the destruction the Maharaja will evoke at #WWESuperstarSpectacle. @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/wsv4A6lzCO — WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 22, 2021





WWE are leaving no stone unturned to make this event a success. India is already one of the biggest fan bases for WWE outside of the United States. It was stated by Drew McIntyre that more than 25 million people watched WrestleMania 36 in India.

It is something of an unprecedented move that a WWE show will be produced specially for the Indian audience and will showcase a lot of top WWE superstars. WWE haven’t done that for a non-UK, non-US population and it shows how much the company values the country in their growth plans.

WWE legend and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE, Triple H talked about the event in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Yash Bhati explained how the idea of holding a ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ came about and how Republic Day seemed the right time to do it.

“That idea came up, we put it through our WWE talent on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT to see who all are willing to be a part of this. And they all jumped on it. India is so special to them, the connection there. We worked with our partners Sony who have been incredible and we talked about this opportunity to come into the Thunderdome, to go live with Indian fans and really put on a spectacle. The Republic Day seemed the right time to do it. It just all kind of came together.”

Triple H further went on to say that the company wanted to do something special for their fans in India.

“We are really excited about the Superstar Spectacle. Our talent is excited; our Indian talent especially is excited. This is going to be what it exactly says in the name, a spectacle. When you have a market like India where the fanbase is so large, the second-largest thing there outside of cricket, you want to make sure that you put on something worthy of that passion,” Triple H said.

“We are recruiting in India since 2015 and training them. We have been going there continuously, unfortunately, the Covid situation slowed that process down but we have talent. We have 10 Indian talents that we believe are ready for the main stage. There are going to be some of the biggest stars like Drew McIntyre, Charlotte, and legends like Ric Flair during the show. You are also going to see Indian culture.”

Triple H talks about WWEs India plans.(WWE)

Triple H shed light on the organisation's plans to launch WWE NXT India, and added that the hunt for Indian talents is going on for the show.

“We have been trying to find athletes since 2014 who could become local Indian WWE stars with a long-term goal of starting a WWE NXT India. The pandemic delayed that project. We are at a point now where we believe we have athletes ready or getting ready to take that big stage. If we could do that in person, we would be in India doing it.”

It is just not professional wrestling that Triple h is making news about. ‘The Game’ recently commented on cricket and said that he could have done some damage with a cricket bat if had played the game earlier. Triple H also talked about Team India’s win over Australia recently and how they pulled off ‘WWE-scripted level of comeback’ against the Aussies.

“I did follow it but unfortunately did not get to see it real time due the time difference. India pulling off a WWE-scripted level of comeback and winning is amazing. It’s awesome, so proud of everybody there. I will say this, I know everybody is still celebrating there, I will invite the team personally. Come, watch and be a part of the Superstar Spectacle and continue the celebrations. We would like to celebrate with you. If they want to a part of that, give us a call, will love to make that happen. I am incredibly proud of it, what a comeback and congratulations,” Triple H concluded.

(WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi)