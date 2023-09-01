2 TB external hard drives for keeping your data safe: 10 best options

In times when data has become extremely precious and sought-after, having a reliable data storage solution becomes extremely important. With files and documents becoming heavier with each passing day, a 2 TB external hard drive can be your go-to storage solution. But how does one choose the right external hard drive? 2 TB external hard drives are an excellent choice for gamers and other users.(Unsplash)

There are multiple factors that you can consider before picking up an external hard drive for yourself. The 2 TB external hard drive needs to have a good build, as it is very easy to get the body of the hard drive damaged or dented. It is also important to note that not every 2 TB external hard drive comes with security features like hardware encryption or password protection.

In this article, we dive into the world of 2 TB external hard drives and pick out the best for you. These hard drives come from reliable brands with features that are important for your data protection.

1. Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD

The Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD offers reliable data storage with a sleek, portable design. Its USB 3.0 interface ensures fast data transfer speeds, while the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services provide an added layer of protection for your files. This drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac, although Mac users will need to reformat it for Time Machine. With simple plug-and-play setup and drag-and-drop file saving, it's a user-friendly choice. However, it doesn't offer USB 2.0 compatibility, which may limit connectivity with older devices.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 2.0/3.0

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Portable, Data Recovery Service

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Desktop

Installation Type: External Hard Drive

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Portable and sleek design Requires reformatting for Time Machine use on Mac Fast USB 3.0 connectivity

2. Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive

Western Digital is a trusted name in storage solutions, and the WD 2TB My Passport Portable HDD lives up to its reputation. With automatic backup, password protection, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, your data remains secure. The included Western Digital Discovery software simplifies backup and drive management. Its USB 3.0 port ensures fast data transfer, and it's backward compatible with USB 2.0. While its compact, shock-resistant design is perfect for on-the-go use, the limited compatibility with Mac and USB 1.1 interface could be minor drawbacks.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 1.1

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Password protection, Portable, Shock Resistant

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Installation Type: External Hard Drive

Colour: Black

Pros Cons Trusted WD brand USB 1.1 interface for slower data transfer Fast USB 3.0 connectivity

3. Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD

The Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD combines sleek design with robust features. Its hardware-encrypted password protection keeps your data secure, and the 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services add an extra layer of safety. This drive is suitable for both Windows and Mac users and allows easy one-click or scheduled backups. Its minimalist brushed metal enclosure adds an aesthetic touch. Plus, it comes with a four-month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and a one-year Mylio Create subscription.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 3.0

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Password Protection, Spacious, Sleek, Portable, Universal Compatibility, Backup Software

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Desktop

Pros Cons Hardware-encrypted password protection Reformatting may be required for Time Machine use One-click or scheduled backups

4. Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive

The Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable HDD offers high-capacity storage and ultra-fast data transfers. Its 2.5-inch form factor is highly portable, and it's compatible with PCs, gaming consoles, TVs, and more. While it boasts USB 3.0 for rapid data transfers, note that reformatting may be necessary for non-Windows systems. Unfortunately, it lacks password protection. However, if you want to use it on a Mac, it can be formatted in ExFAT or a Mac-compatible format.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 1.1

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Password protection

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Gaming Console, Television, Desktop

Pros Cons High-capacity storage Requires reformatting for non-Windows systems Versatile compatibility

5. TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External HDD

The TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External HDD combines Toshiba's trusted brand with robust storage capabilities. With a compact 2.5-inch form factor and super-speed USB 3.0 port, it's perfect for personal computers and laptops. The sleek matte black design exudes sophistication, and its built-in internal shock sensor adds durability. This easy plug-n-play device offers reliable performance and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 1.1

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Compact

Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Laptop

Installation Type: External Hard Drive

Pros Cons Trusted Toshiba brand USB 1.1 interface Built-in shock sensor

6. ADATA HD770G 2TB 3.5 inch SATA III RGB External Hard Drive

The ADATA HD770G 2TB External Hard Drive stands out with its stunning RGB strips that lend a unique look. Its USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface ensures fast data transfers, while the military-grade shock resistance and IPX8 waterproof rating make it rugged and reliable. This hard drive can withstand 2 meters of water for 120 minutes and features patented port covers for added protection. While it's a bit bulkier due to its robust build, it's a solid choice for those seeking durability and style.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: Solid State

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Fast Speed

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Installation Type: External Hard Drive

Colour: Red

Pros Cons Eye-catching RGB strips Slightly bulkier Military-grade shock resistance

7. ADATA HD710 Pro 2TB 3.5 inch/8.89 cm SATA III External Hard Drive - 2nd pros needs a change

The ADATA HD710 Pro 2TB External Hard Drive is a rugged storage solution built to withstand extreme conditions. Its IP68 water and dust resistance, along with military-standard shock proofing, make it a reliable choice for outdoor enthusiasts. With a spacious 2 TB capacity, it ensures your data stays safe during adventures. The USB 3.0 interface delivers speedy data transfers. A thoughtful design includes a slot to tuck the USB cable and a bright LED indicator. While it's bulkier than non-rugged drives, its durability and storage capacity are standout features.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: Solid State

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Special Feature: Fast Speed

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Pros Cons Impressive water and dust resistance (IP68) Bulkier than non-rugged external hard drives Rugged design for added safety

8. ADATA HD710M Pro 2TB 2.5 inch/8.89 cm SATA III External Hard Drive

Is there an external hard drive that can handle your adventurous lifestyle? The ADATA HD710M Pro 2TB External HDD might be your answer. This ruggedized USB 3.0 portable hard drive boasts an IP68 rating, making it waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, ideal for extreme mobile data protection. With a 2TB capacity, it offers ample storage for your journeys. It's compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, PS5, and Xbox Series X, ensuring it fits seamlessly into your tech ecosystem. The USB cable neatly wraps around the drive for storage convenience, and the bright LED indicator adds a touch of practicality.

Specifications:

Connectivity Technology: USB

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Brand: ADATA

Memory Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Pros Cons Wide compatibility Bulky design Practical cable storage design

9. TOSHIBA Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External HDD

Ever wondered how to keep your extensive game library safe and accessible? The TOSHIBA Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External HDD might hold the answer. With a sleek black finish, this USB 3.0 hard drive offers 2TB of storage, enough for up to 20 games. It features customized 'Always-On' firmware tailored for gaming needs. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac, it's a versatile gaming companion. Plus, it comes with a 2-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 3.0

Connectivity Technology: USB

Brand: TOSHIBA

Hard Disk Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk

Compatible Devices: Laptop, Gaming Console, Desktop

Pros Cons Dedicated gaming firmware None Sleek design

10. Transcend StoreJet 2TB USB 3.1 Gen 1 Portable Hard Disk Drive

Transcend StoreJet 2TB USB 3.1 Gen 1 Portable Hard Disk Drive is your answer to rugged, high-capacity storage. With military-grade shock resistance and a three-stage shock protection system, your data remains safe even in challenging conditions. The highlight is the RecoveRx software, a lifesaver for data recovery. This external HDD is SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 compliant for fast data transfers. Plus, the one-touch auto-backup and quick reconnect button make it incredibly convenient.

Specifications:

Digital Storage Capacity: 2 TB

Hard Disk Interface: USB 3.0

Connectivity Technology: USB

Brand: Transcend

Special Feature: Three-stage shock protection system, RecoveRx software

Hard Disk Form Factor: 5.3 Inches

Hard Disk Description: Mechanical Hard Disk

Pros Cons Robust shock resistance Slightly larger form factor RecoveRx software for data recovery

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD Plug-and-play simplicity Large storage capacity Fast USB 3.0 connectivity Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Automatic backup Password protection Compact and portable Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD Hardware encryption One-click backup Sleek and portable Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Ultra-fast data transfer High capacity Compatibility with various devices TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 2TB Portable External HDD Easy plug-n-play operation SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Built-in internal shock sensor ADATA HD770G 2TB 3.5 inch SATA III RGB External HDD Vibrant RGB lighting Military-grade shock-resistance Beyond IPX8 waterproof ADATA HD710 Pro 2TB 3.5 inch SATA III Military-spec shockproof Fast USB 3.0 connectivity IP68 water-resistant ADATA HD710M Pro 2TB 2.5 inch SATA III Military-spec shockproof Fast USB 3.0 connectivity IP68 water and dust-resistant TOSHIBA Canvio Gaming 2TB Portable External HDD Customized "Always-On" firmware Store up to 20 games Sleek black finish Transcend StoreJet 2TB USB 3.1 Gen 1 Portable HDD Military-grade shock resistance One-touch auto-backup button Quick reconnect button

Best value for money

The Seagate Expansion 2TB External HDD offers an excellent balance of affordability and features. With its large storage capacity, fast USB 3.0 connectivity, and plug-and-play simplicity, it's a cost-effective solution for expanding your storage needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive stands out as the best overall product. It combines automatic backup, password protection, and a compact, portable design. It caters to users seeking data security, ease of use, and portability in one package.

How to find the right 2 TB external hard drive

To choose the right 2TB external hard drive, consider factors like brand reputation, intended use (backup, gaming, portability), and features such as data encryption, shock resistance, and connectivity (USB 3.0 for speed). Determine if you need additional features like automatic backup or password protection. Read user reviews for real-world feedback and assess the warranty for peace of mind. Consider the physical size and form factor if portability is crucial. Finally, compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for the features you require.

