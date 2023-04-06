Bandai Namco reveals brand new DLC for One Piece Odyssey, here’s in detail

On Wednesday Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA announced a brand new DLC, “Reunion of Memories” for One Piece Odyssey. The new reveal trailer shows that the DLC will be “available soon.” Image Credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Courtesy to the trailer, it laments that the DLC takes place after the main campaign. The Straw Hat Crew is returning to Memoria with the “Reunion of Memories”.

Luffy and his pirate friends are finally resting after their long adventurous journey on the island of Warford and in the Memoria (the world made of their memories). But while celebrating their last night before they sail away for their new adventure, a girl dressed in black cloth and hood, holding a sinister black cube appeared. Eagle-eyed fans raised a question, who is she?

The Starw Hat Crew is now forced back to Memoria and it seems different from the last time, somehow the black cube disappeared. The world of memories is falling apart and Luffy has to find a way back to Memoria but before that they to unravel one final mystery. And that’s what waits in the One Piece Odyssey ‘Reunion of Memories’. This trailer also teases Eneru.

The producer of One Piece Odyssey, Katsuaki Tsuzuki said, “One Piece Odyssey released this past January to commemorate One Piece manga’s 25th anniversary. We hope you all enjoy it.

The development of this DLC plans to incorporate fan favorite stories and battle segments into One Piece Odyssey.

More detailed information will be revealed soon, so please stay tuned.”

The One Piece game was launched globally for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, S and PC on 13th January.