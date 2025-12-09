Best selling laptops of 2025 starting at ₹29,900 from brands like Dell, HP and more
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Explore the best selling laptops of 2025 starting at ₹29,900 from Dell, HP, and more. Strong performance, modern features, and great value for everyone.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Starlight View Details
|
₹104,994
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue View Details
|
₹119,490
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details
|
₹164,490
|
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details
|
₹187,990
|
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray View Details
|
₹144,699
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6 Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11 View Details
|
₹32,150
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11,MS Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter View Details
|
₹39,390
|
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹66,490
|
|
|
DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Dell 15, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹75,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i7 13th Gen - 1355U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit KB, M365, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
Dell Vostro 3530 Laptop 15.6 FHD Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024- Titan Grey, 1.66 Kg View Details
|
₹52,775
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, Intel Celeron N4500, Fingerprint Sensor (Intel HD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Star Black/1.57 kg) E510KA-EJ9011WS View Details
|
₹24,840
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Silver, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK521WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹34,790
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 Inch/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
ASUS Chromebook CM14, Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520, 14 (32.46 Cms) FHD, Thin and Light Chromebook (8GB RAM/128GB eMMC Storage/Chrome OS/Gray/1.45 Kg), CM1402CM2A-NK0129 View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Icelight Silver, 1.7KG, X1502ZA-EJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹34,600
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹43,790
|
|
|
acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6,16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 15.6/39.62 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black, 2.1 kg, ANV15-41,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹71,990
|
|
|
acer Professional 14[New Launch], 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Turbo Boost, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Win11 Pro, MSO21, 14inch FHD Laptop, 3 Year Warranty, 1 Year Anti Virus, Fingerprint, Backlit KB View Details
|
₹69,290
|
|
|
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹52,900
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
|
₹65,990
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkBook 16, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 16, Windows 11 Home, 1.7kg, 21MWA0AUIN, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint, 300 Nits, 1Y Warranty, Aluminium Top Laptop View Details
|
₹48,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HD 15.6(39.6cm), Windows 11, Grey, 1.55Kg, 82LX00F7IN, 3 Month Game Pass Laptop View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Aura Edition Intel Core Ultra 5 226V,Copilot+ AI PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14(35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/40 Tops/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX005FIN AI Laptop View Details
|
₹102,332
|
|
