Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Best selling laptops of 2025 starting at 29,900 from brands like Dell, HP and more

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Explore the best selling laptops of 2025 starting at ₹29,900 from Dell, HP, and more. Strong performance, modern features, and great value for everyone.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Starlight View Details checkDetails

₹104,994

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue View Details checkDetails

₹119,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹164,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹187,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹144,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 255 G10 Laptop for Home or Work, 16GB RAM DDR5, 512GB SSD, 15.6 Full HD, Ryzen 3 7335U (Beats Intel i5-1135G7), HDMI, USB-C, Windows 11 View Details checkDetails

₹32,150

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11,MS Office Home24, Silver,1.59kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter View Details checkDetails

₹39,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹70,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 13th Gen - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD+ IPS Display/Ice Blue/1.4 kg View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm Display, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i7 13th Gen - 1355U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit KB, M365, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Vostro 3530 Laptop 15.6 FHD Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024- Titan Grey, 1.66 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹52,775

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15, Intel Celeron N4500, Fingerprint Sensor (Intel HD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Star Black/1.57 kg) E510KA-EJ9011WS View Details checkDetails

₹24,840

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Silver, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK521WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15,12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 Inch/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Chromebook CM14, Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520, 14 (32.46 Cms) FHD, Thin and Light Chromebook (8GB RAM/128GB eMMC Storage/Chrome OS/Gray/1.45 Kg), CM1402CM2A-NK0129 View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Icelight Silver, 1.7KG, X1502ZA-EJ322WS, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,600

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹43,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹60,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Hexa-core Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6,16 GB, 512 GB, Full HD IPS, 15.6/39.62 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black, 2.1 kg, ANV15-41,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer Professional 14[New Launch], 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Turbo Boost, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, Win11 Pro, MSO21, 14inch FHD Laptop, 3 Year Warranty, 1 Year Anti Virus, Fingerprint, Backlit KB View Details checkDetails

₹69,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹52,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 Intel Core i3 13th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2024/Iron Grey) 15.6 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop/1Y Onsite/1.65 kg, 83CCA08KIN View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo ThinkBook 16, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS 16, Windows 11 Home, 1.7kg, 21MWA0AUIN, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint, 300 Nits, 1Y Warranty, Aluminium Top Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, HD 15.6(39.6cm), Windows 11, Grey, 1.55Kg, 82LX00F7IN, 3 Month Game Pass Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Aura Edition Intel Core Ultra 5 226V,Copilot+ AI PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14(35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/40 Tops/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX005FIN AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹102,332

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Laptops in 2025 have become sharper, quicker, and far more value-packed, and the newest wave of bestsellers proves it. Starting at 29,900, models from Dell, HP, and other trusted brands bring strong everyday performance without pushing budgets too far.

Grab a bestselling laptop today.
Grab a bestselling laptop today.

Students, office-goers, and home users all get options that feel smooth for work, classes, streaming, or light designing. The market finally feels balanced, with sensible pricing meeting real, practical features. If your current laptop slows down at the slightest task, this list of bestsellers is a great place to begin your upgrade.

Apple laptops now at up to 22% off

Apple laptops stay reliable thanks to smooth performance, strong battery life, and steady software support. They suit students, creators, and professionals who want a clean, stable workflow. Storage stays fixed, and hardware cannot be upgraded, so pick carefully. The Air fits light users who value portability and everyday speed. The Pro suits creators handling edits, renders, and demanding apps that need extra power and cooling.

Deals on Apple laptops

Avail up to 42% off on bestselling HP laptops

HP laptops become even more tempting with up to 42% cut, making popular models far more reachable for students, office-goers, and home users. HP’s mix of reliable build, steady performance, and clean design suits anyone who wants a no-fuss machine for work, study, and entertainment. This price drop helps you stretch your budget without losing essential features like strong battery life, crisp displays, and comfortable keyboards. A smart upgrade window for everyday users.

Deals on HP laptops

You should eye these bestselling Dell laptops

Dell laptops deserve attention for their balance of reliability, performance, and clean design that fits both work and study. They handle daily tasks smoothly, manage heavier workloads without fuss, and offer sturdy builds that last longer than most budget rivals. Many users enjoy their comfortable keyboards, sharp displays, and stable software experience. If you want a laptop that feels dependable for classes, office work, coding, or casual editing, these bestselling Dell models make strong contenders.

Deals on Dell laptops

There is a bestselling Asus laptop for everyone

Asus has built a laptop lineup that genuinely feels ready for every kind of user. Students get lightweight models that stay quick for classes, notes, and daily multitasking. Gamers enjoy powerful machines with sharp displays and cooling that keeps pace during long sessions. Creators find strong colour accuracy and smooth performance for edits and design work. Even casual home users get dependable options at friendly prices. Whatever your routine looks like, there is an Asus laptop that fits it neatly.

Deals on Asus laptops

Acer has multiple laptops on discounted prices

Acer brings a wide spread of laptops at discounted prices, making upgrades far easier for students, professionals, and casual home users. Lightweight models suit busy days on the move, while stronger configurations handle editing, coding, or gaming with confidence. Acer’s focus on value keeps prices friendly without stripping essential features like crisp displays, comfortable keyboards, and dependable battery life. If you want a practical machine without stretching your budget, these discounted picks deserve a close look.

Deals on Acer laptops

These Lenovo bestsellers have been trusted for years

Lenovo has earned long-term trust thanks to its steady performance, durable builds, and keyboards that feel great for long work sessions. Many students and professionals rely on these machines for reliable multitasking, clean design, and sensible battery life. The brand’s bestselling models continue to deliver strong value without unnecessary frills, making them ideal for classes, office work, light editing, and everyday use. If you want a laptop that simply works and keeps working, these Lenovo favourites stand strong.

Deals on Lenovo laptops

Which brand suits long study or office hours?

Lenovo and Dell work best for long sessions. Both offer steady performance, strong keyboards, and reliable battery life that suits classes, typing work, coding, and everyday multitasking without fuss.

Which laptop suits creative work or editing on a budget?

Asus and Acer give strong displays and capable processors at friendly prices. They handle photo edits, design tools, and light video work comfortably without stepping into high-end creator zones.

Which option suits users who travel often?

HP and Apple Air models stay light, cool, and consistent. Their battery life suits long days on the move, and the compact footprint fits bags without compromise.

Which laptops suit gaming or heavier workloads?

Asus gaming models and Acer’s performance-focused picks offer sharper displays, better cooling, and smoother frame rates. Ideal for students and gamers who need dependable power for titles and projects.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

