BHIM UPI app review: What’s good and what’s not

PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm are currently few of the most used UPI apps in the country right now. As per latest data from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), PhonePe and Google Pay together handled over 82% of all UPI transactions by volume, with PhonePe contributing around 8.55 billion transactions and Google Pay following with about 6.54 billion. It is worth noting that the government backed UPI app, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), is not even among the top 5 in the list.

To recall, NPCI introduced BHIM in December 2016 as a platform to drive UPI adoption. Today, it remains a secure and trustworthy option, but it trails behind the feature-rich experiences offered by private UPI players such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. It has been almost 9 years since the BHIM app debuted, but how does it fare today, in a highly competitive UPI market? We tested the app to get you the answers.

User interface and experience

BHIM remains pared‑back, with a minimalist interface available in up to 13 Indian languages. Transaction flow is straightforward: add a bank account, send or receive money via mobile number or UPI ID, scan QR codes, and view history. Its lightweight design and lack of adverts make it ideal for low‑end devices or users preferring simplicity.

That said, the user experience feels dated, animations are basic, and navigation is less intuitive than in PhonePe, Google Pay, or Paytm, which routinely update visuals and responsiveness.

Features: Basic but secure

BHIM covers essential UPI tasks: peer-to-peer transfers, QR scanning, and balance checks. It allows multiple bank accounts and supports daily transaction limits of up to ₹1 lakh. Importantly, BHIM is free of commercial distractions or in‑app promotions.

However, it lacks many modern UPI features:

-No bill‑payment gateway, mobile/DTH recharge, or Metro ticket booking.

-No credit‑on‑UPI, cashback rewards, or voucher systems (now common on Google Pay and PhonePe).

-No integration with loyalty or fintech services.

Pros and Cons

Pros

-Government‑backed platform, with high trust and strict privacy standards.

-Light on storage and resources, ideal for basic smartphones.

-Ad‑free and clutter‑free, focused purely on transactions.

Cons

-Limited ecosystem—no integrated financial services or rewards.

-UI/UX feels dated and less engaging.

-Development pace slower, with fewer feature updates than rivals.

For simplicity, not sophistication

BHIM remains a reliable and secure UPI app, ideal for users looking for a straightforward and ad-free experience. But for those seeking additional features, cashback rewards, or broader financial services, apps like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe offer far more value.